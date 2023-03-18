An Billings police officer has been shot, and a large portion of Bench Boulevard has been shut down as law enforcement try to end a standoff that began Saturday morning.

The wounded member of the Billings Police Department SWAT is currently in surgery, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said at the scene. Law enforcement has surrounded a home on Birch Lane, where a woman has barricaded herself.

A fleet of marked and unmarked vehicles from several law enforcement agencies have filled Bench Boulevard, closed from the roundabout at Hilltop Lane to Dorothy Lane. Flash bang grenades have exploded several times throughout the morning as agents attempted to end the standoff.

"We are not going away," a BPD negotiator repeated through a megaphone.

BPD officers responded to a call of a woman shooting at her neighbors Saturday morning, beginning the standoff that now includes the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals and Montana Highway Patrol. As of 12:30 p.m., law enforcement were still negotiating with the woman.

Police have evacuated residents along Birch Lane. Drivers and pedestrians drivers should avoid the area.

"She's still shooting at us occasionally," Lennick said.

This article will be updated.