The Montana State University Billings Women & Gender Studies Center and MSUB Library will co-host the Montana Conversation program “Jeannette Rankin: America’s Conscience” with Mary Jane Bradbury from noon to 1 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 7. The program will take place at MSUB’s Beartooth room.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the program, according to a news release from MSUB.
Bradbury will bring Rankin to life to tell about her journey from grassroots suffragist to being the first woman to participate in United States government. Program attendees may hear in Rankin’s own words her views on equality and government reform.
Bradbury is a historic interpreter and scholar who brings history to life for audiences of all ages. She is an artist in residence for the CM Russel Museum in Great Falls and the Montana Historical Society in Helena.
Held in conjunction with the Montana Conversations program, the "Rightfully Hers" exhibit will be on display at the MSU Billings Library from Monday through Friday. This pop-up exhibit from the National Archives commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.