Brewer Dental Center announces free dentistry event

Brewer Dental Center will provide free dental services to the Billings community during the annual "Just for You" event Feb. 9, 10 and 11. During this event, BDC will provide one free filling or extraction to those in need. Cleanings will not be offered this year.

Those who wish to be seen will need to call 406-656-6100 prior to Feb. 9 and provide name and phone number. Callers will be placed on a list in the order that the call was received. Someone from the office will call back with an appointment time and location. No walk-ins will be accepted during this event.

Patients must be 18 years or older and have a valid ID. All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed to keep patients and staff as safe as possible. Masks are required.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0