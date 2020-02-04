Brewer Dental Center plans 15th annual Dentistry from the Heart

Brewer Dental Center’s 15th annual Dentistry from the Heart is set for Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2900 Central Ave., Building 1, beginning at 5:30 a.m.
The annual event is first-come, first-served treatment — a free cleaning, filling or simple extraction.
Since Dentistry from the Heart was launched, BDC has provided more than $1.5 million in free dental care. Last year, 313 patients received care worth $107,411.
BDC partners with many businesses and local organizations that help make the day successful. Dozens of dentists, hygienists, staff and volunteers donate their time for this annual Valentine-season event.
In a press release, Dr. Russell Homer, BDC dentist and co-owner said that one-third of the people in the community don’t have dental insurance and half never visit a dentist.
For more information, call 406-413-9349.