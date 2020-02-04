Brewer Dental Center plans 15th annual Dentistry from the Heart

Brewer Dental Center plans 15th annual Dentistry from the Heart

{{featured_button_text}}

Brewer Dental Center’s 15th annual Dentistry from the Heart is set for Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2900 Central Ave., Building 1, beginning at 5:30 a.m.

The annual event is first-come, first-served treatment — a free cleaning, filling or simple extraction.

Since Dentistry from the Heart was launched, BDC has provided more than $1.5 million in free dental care. Last year, 313 patients received care worth $107,411.

BDC partners with many businesses and local organizations that help make the day successful. Dozens of dentists, hygienists, staff and volunteers donate their time for this annual Valentine-season event.

In a press release, Dr. Russell Homer, BDC dentist and co-owner said that one-third of the people in the community don’t have dental insurance and half never visit a dentist.

For more information, call 406-413-9349.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News