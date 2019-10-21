The Billings Re-Entry Initiative Coalition will host a panel discussion featuring local businesses addressing the benefits, challenges and successes of hiring individuals who were formerly incarcerated.
The event will take place in the public library’s community room from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Local businesses, community members, and ex-offenders to attend the free event.
BRIC’s mission is to support and promote the self-efficacy of the formerly incarcerated by bridging gaps between services and correlating with state agencies to encourage as well as empower individuals, according to a news release from event organizers. The coalition is made up of business owners/employers, property managers, DOC staff, probation and parole staff, law enforcement, mental health professionals, addiction treatment specialists, ex-offenders and other community members invested in creating a safer community for Billings. The group’s vision is to build a safer community and reduce recidivism.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information about BRIC or the event, go to the “Billings Re-Entry Initiative Coalition” Facebook page.
To get involved with BRIC, email 406bric@gmail.com.