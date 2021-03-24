Bridge on 56th Street West to undergo emergency repair

A bridge on 56th Street West at the intersection of Danford Road will be closed to traffic Thursday and Friday for an emergency repair.

The bridge is expected to be reopened for the weekend. Northbound traffic on 56th Street West will be diverted East onto Danford and southbound traffic will be diverted West on Danford, according to a press release.

The bridge spans an early section of the Billings Bench Water Association Canal, which is an irrigation canal that travels from the Yellowstone River near Laurel, through Billings and under the Rims, and empties into the Yellowstone River near Shepherd.

