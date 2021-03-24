 Skip to main content
Bridge on 56th Street West to undergo emergency repair

Danford Road bridge

A bridge on 56th Street West at the intersection of Danford Road will be closed to traffic Thursday and Friday for an emergency repair. The bridge is expected to be reopened for the weekend. Northbound traffic on 56th Street West will be diverted East onto Danford and southbound traffic will be diverted West on Danford, according to a press release.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

Danford Road bridge

A vehicle turns south on the bridge at Danford Road and 56th Street West, which is prepared for an emergency repair.

The bridge spans an early section of the Billings Bench Water Association Canal, which is an irrigation canal that travels from the Yellowstone River near Laurel, through Billings and under the Rims, and empties into the Yellowstone River near Shepherd.

