Bridges of Yellowstone and Carbon counties get the spotlight this summer

Span-by-span bridge building enthusiasts and armchair engineers rejoice, the Montana Department of Transportation has set up a live webcam trained on the ongoing construction of the Yellowstone River Bridge segment of the Billings Bypass.

The live webcam, at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass/camera.shtml, allows the public to view "real-time construction progress" of the bridge as it goes up this spring and summer, according to an MDT news release. The new bridge that will span the Yellowstone River east of Billings is being built by Wadsworth Brothers Construction. MDT anticipates it will be "predominantly complete" by the end of the year.

"Construction of bridge piers from the temporary work bridge is continuing in anticipation of beam placement," said spokeswoman Lisa Olmsted.

The new bridge is part of the Billings Bypass project, which will connect Lockwood to the east end of the Heights by extending Johnson Lane and Five Mile Road and connecting them over the Yellowstone. The project gives motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians a new connection between Lockwood and the Billings Heights.

