Bridges of Yellowstone and Carbon counties get the spotlight this summer

Span-by-span bridge building enthusiasts and armchair engineers rejoice, the Montana Department of Transportation has set up a live webcam trained on the ongoing construction of the Yellowstone River Bridge segment of the Billings Bypass.
The live webcam, at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billingsbypass/camera.shtml, allows the public to view "real-time construction progress" of the bridge as it goes up this spring and summer, according to an MDT news release. The new bridge that will span the Yellowstone River east of Billings is being built by Wadsworth Brothers Construction. MDT anticipates it will be "predominantly complete" by the end of the year.
"Construction of bridge piers from the temporary work bridge is continuing in anticipation of beam placement," said spokeswoman Lisa Olmsted.
The new bridge is part of the Billings Bypass project, which will connect Lockwood to the east end of the Heights by extending Johnson Lane and Five Mile Road and connecting them over the Yellowstone. The project gives motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians a new connection between Lockwood and the Billings Heights.
Also this summer, MDT is seeking public comment on proposals to rehabilitate four bridge decks in the region, including the South Billings Boulevard bridge over the Yellowstone River. The other three are Northern Avenue over Huntley Canal near Huntley, Highway 78 over the Yellowstone River near Columbus and Highway 212 over Rock Creek one mile west of Joliet.
Those wishing to participate can submit their comments online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or by writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office at PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9552001.
The proposed work for the four bridges includes "resurfacing or replacing the bridge decks, upgrading the bridge guardrail, repairing or replacing joints, sealing bridge decks, and some road work to create a smooth tie-in with the roadway," according an MDT news release.
MDT hopes to improve the surface condition of the bridge decks and prolong the functional life of the existing bridges. The work is tentatively scheduled beyond the 2025 construction season.
"However, should funding become available, the project may be scheduled earlier," said Olmstead. "No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed."