Brief but powerful storm tears through Billings, temporarily halting MontanaFair

Borsum said the storm escalated in height at the Stillwater and Yellowstone county borders, and sent a burst of wind through a narrow corridor in downtown Billings and into MetraPark. Although NWS measured winds up to 52 mph, he said based on some of the reports he heard throughout the afternoon, they could have been higher.

Along with the wind and the rain came lightning, and Borsum said the NWS tracked nearly 90 strikes in the Billings area.

From inside of his canopy at the fair, Johnson stood at its center anchoring it to the ground with a rope looped through his belt. At each of its corners, buckets filled with 75 pounds of sand also made sure that his kettle corn operation stayed put. He’d also untied two flaps to counter the winds that pulsed for about 45 minutes after the storm hit the city just before 5 p.m.

“I considered heading inside to the pavilion, but figured that lightning would go through this canopy a lot easier than it would go through me,” said Johnson, who has worked as a vendor at MontanaFair since 2014.

MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher was on site when winds first started bringing clouds of dust into the fair. Within 10 minutes of dispatchers notifying him to clear the fair, all visitors had made their way into the Montana Pavilion, the Expo Center and the Chiesa Plaza.