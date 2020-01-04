{{featured_button_text}}
Two Billings Police officers lead a suspect that ran away from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's department in a stolen car, foreground, and on foot through Riverfront Park on Saturday morning.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

A man was arrested Saturday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen car through the Josephine Crossing subdivision ending in Riverfront Park.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped a car in a trailer park along Mullowney Lane with four passengers around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Two of the passengers got out and ran away, and the driver started to drive away from law enforcement.

Deputies and Billings police officers followed the car into the Josephine Crossing subdivision. At the east end of the residential area, the driver left the road and drove onto a walking path along Norm's Island, across South Billings Boulevard and into Riverfront Park, according to Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joel Ketch.

Two Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies look at a stolen car that was abandoned in Riverfront Park. The suspect that ran away foot was caught on a trail in the north side of the park on Saturday morning.

The car was found abandoned in the northeast corner of Riverfront Park near a pond, he said. The driver was found hiding in the bushes nearby and was arrested for fleeing and eluding and multiple traffic violations.

The car was returned and no damage was reported during the chase. No one was injured, Ketch said.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Billings Police Department responded.

A Billings Police officer and two Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies search a suspect that ran away from the sheriff's department in a stolen car and on foot through Riverfront Park on Saturday morning.

