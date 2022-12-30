Bright n' Beautiful announces 2022-23 Christmas tree recycling

The Yellowstone County Christmas Tree Recycling Program will continue through Saturday, Jan. 21.
Christmas trees will be transformed into mulch to enrich environments where kids play and learn about birds, trees, and animals. Bright 'n’ Beautiful brings back this festive community tradition with the help of the City of Billings, the County of Yellowstone, and the City of Laurel, as well as generous community partners, Republic Services, Zoo Montana, and Rocky Mountain Compost.
Please remove all decorations and bring your undressed tree to one of these convenient drop-off locations:
Billings:
Zoo Montana, 2100 South Shiloh Rd.
Schnitzer Steel, 1100 6th Ave. North
Hanser’s Automotive, 430 South Billings Blvd.
People are also reading…
Billings Landfill, 5240 Jellison Rd.
Billings Heights: Clevenger Park, Bench Blvd. & Radford Sq.
Laurel: Thompson Park pool parking lot, East 6th St. and First Ave.
Lockwood:
Lockwood Middle School parking lot, 1932 US Highway 87E
Rocky Mountain Compost, 3060 Farley La.
Shepherd: Shepherd High School parking lot, 7842 Shepherd Rd.
Huntley: United Methodist Church parking lot, 149 Peritse Ave.
“Donating your Christmas tree is a great way to extend the giving season,” says Joanie Tooley, Executive Director of Bright n’ Beautiful.