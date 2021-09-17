Bring your patience to Luke Combs, MetraPark official says

More than 10,000 people are expected at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Tuesday night for Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” tour. It's the largest crowd expected at the arena since Garth Brooks sold out a series of shows in 2017.
“Bring your patience. Come early,” said Ray Massie, director of marketing and sales at MetraPark. The organization is beefing up its capacity to move large crowds quickly through the ticketing lines, and Massie said they will open the doors 90 minutes early, at 5:30 p.m., and will have 18 entrances – 14 on the main level and four on the lower level – to accommodate the crowds.
Combs is performing “in the round,” where the stage will be set in the center of the arena with seats all around, which allows for a robust amount of tickets to be sold. Opening acts include Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, who is a last minute change from Ray Fulcher.
The performance, booked and promoted by AEG Presents, was originally slated for October 20, 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Combs, of North Carolina, has had a monumental few years in the biz. In 2019, he was up for Best New Artist at the Grammys, and the following year was named Male Vocalist of the Year with Album of the Year at the Country Music Awards. This year, he’s up for Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs.
“There’s been a lot of attention on this show, especially after he was nominated for entertainer of the year,” said Massie.
MetraPark is on the heels of a record-breaking summer themselves, with MontanaFair concerts that brought in record amounts. Kesha, who opened the fair Friday night, grossed $284,000 to become the highest grossing fair concert of all time. Cody Johnson, who performed Saturday, brought in $194,000, and was the third highest grossing MontanaFair act ever.
Tickets for Luke Combs have sold well, and prior to rescheduling the show, the arena was nearly sold out, according to Massie.
“We are never technically sold out. We can always find a seat somewhere,” he said. MetraPark plans to release a few more batches of tickets leading up to the event, which will be announced on MetraPark’s Facebook page.
For people still holding tickets to the original 2020 concert, MetraPark staff are asking them to contact the box office at (406) 256-2422 or email info@metrapark.com to update their tickets. Those older tickets will still allow entrance to the facility, however it will slow down the process because they were sold under the former ticketing system.
The best way to tell if you have an old ticket is to check to see if it has a bar code or QR code. Older tickets contain a bar code.
If you have floor seating, your ticket will have an “O” or “Orchestra” section on it, and you’ll need to enter through the lower doors (the Exhibit Hall entrance) at the southwest corner of the building. There will also be “no bag” lines at the main entry for people attending the concert who are traveling light.
To help minimize lines at the arena, multiple locations for merchandise will be set up, including one outside. Outdoors, a pre-party starts at 4:30 p.m., where ticketholders can come early, get checked in, and grab a drink. That area is located on the main level of the arena, to the west of the lobby.