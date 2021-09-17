Bring your patience to Luke Combs, MetraPark official says

More than 10,000 people are expected at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Tuesday night for Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” tour. It's the largest crowd expected at the arena since Garth Brooks sold out a series of shows in 2017.

“Bring your patience. Come early,” said Ray Massie, director of marketing and sales at MetraPark. The organization is beefing up its capacity to move large crowds quickly through the ticketing lines, and Massie said they will open the doors 90 minutes early, at 5:30 p.m., and will have 18 entrances – 14 on the main level and four on the lower level – to accommodate the crowds.

Combs is performing “in the round,” where the stage will be set in the center of the arena with seats all around, which allows for a robust amount of tickets to be sold. Opening acts include Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, who is a last minute change from Ray Fulcher.

The performance, booked and promoted by AEG Presents, was originally slated for October 20, 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19.