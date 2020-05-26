Broadwater Avenue driver crashes into houses in Billings

Just before noon Tuesday an SUV driven by a 39-year-old Billings woman left Broadwater Avenue near First Street West and traveled down the sidewalk, leaving a trail of extensive damage.
The SUV first hit a light pole, sending it crashing down into the street, and then glanced off a tree and through several support beams on the front porch of a Broadwater home and then into the house next door.
Both the driver and the 6-year-old girl traveling as a passenger were up and walking around the scene afterward, as a swarm of Billings Fire Department crews descended and went to work around the two houses that got hit on the first block of Broadwater Avenue.
The driver was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
Billings Police Department Sgt. Nate West said it was possible a medical issue caused the crash, but he added the crash remained under investigation.
No extrication was required, but the fire department did set up struts for the collapsed porch roof and removed a tree. The fire department continued to work on securing the roof at 34 Broadwater and allowing a towing vehicle access to the SUV.
"Our rescue team is here. They're going to shore that (roof) up with some wood and just make sure it's secure. That way we can turn the property back over to the occupants," Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said at the scene of the crash.
The tree was also removed as part of the effort to clear a tow path.
Seated in front of his Broadwater Avenue home Tuesday afternoon, Kevin Schmalz was talking to a neighbor when the 2012 Ford SUV came skidding broadside on the sidewalk 10 feet in front of them. Schmalz said he delivers newspapers at night and had planned on taking a nap after he and his neighbor finished catching up. Speaking after the crash, he figured he'd still be able to make the nap happen, but said the event had gotten his heart pumping, to say the least.
Debris from the damaged truck flew his direction as the car passed. He jumped up but said by the time he was on its feet the car had already crashed into his neighbor's house. He started calling 911 as he heard the girl yelling.
"Honestly, I didn't really want to walk up there," he said. "I'm like, 'I probably don't want to see this, cause I've got kids.'"
Still, Schmalz said he approached the vehicle and was able to open the back door and help the girl out.
He said his neighbor with the damaged porch was home when the crash happened. At one point another car coming down Broadwater hit the light pole that was down in the street.
