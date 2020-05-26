Broadwater Avenue driver crashes into houses in Billings

The tree was also removed as part of the effort to clear a tow path.

Seated in front of his Broadwater Avenue home Tuesday afternoon, Kevin Schmalz was talking to a neighbor when the 2012 Ford SUV came skidding broadside on the sidewalk 10 feet in front of them. Schmalz said he delivers newspapers at night and had planned on taking a nap after he and his neighbor finished catching up. Speaking after the crash, he figured he'd still be able to make the nap happen, but said the event had gotten his heart pumping, to say the least.

Debris from the damaged truck flew his direction as the car passed. He jumped up but said by the time he was on its feet the car had already crashed into his neighbor's house. He started calling 911 as he heard the girl yelling.

"Honestly, I didn't really want to walk up there," he said. "I'm like, 'I probably don't want to see this, cause I've got kids.'"

Still, Schmalz said he approached the vehicle and was able to open the back door and help the girl out.

He said his neighbor with the damaged porch was home when the crash happened. At one point another car coming down Broadwater hit the light pole that was down in the street.

Love 0 Funny 6 Wow 21 Sad 15 Angry 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.