Bucks Bar improbably came back to life with new owner

The sale of Bucks Bar had become so acrimonious by the end that the old owner never handed over keys to the building.

Ted Doughty, who, along with partner Jim Suydam, had signed the contract to buy Bucks Bar in August of 2020, had to call a locksmith on the day he took possession of the bar to drill out the locks and get access to the building.

That was in February.

In fact, it took so long to complete the sale of Bucks and transfer the ownership that the new owners came within 72 hours of never being able to open the bar. Billings' new zoning regulations would have kicked in and forced Doughty and his partner to do something else with the property.

The old owner, Billings landlord John Skauge, is unapologetic.

"I wish I hadn't sold it," he said.

Skauge, 78, had owned Bucks for 25 years and decided to put the place up for sale in early 2020 at the start of the pandemic. He had closed the doors of the bar in March 2020 after the county health board required a number of business closures to help slow the early spread of COVID-19.

Well into his 70s, Skauge had decided retirement seemed like a better option than owning and running a bar.

He acknowledged the sale took much longer than it should have, but he blames the buyers, their attorneys and to some extent his own attorney, describing them all with anatomical pejoratives.

"They held it up," Skauge said. "They held the sale up."

Doughty described it as a complicated sale but said it shouldn't have taken more than three or four months. Instead, the two sides argued over details on how to handle the actual sale — the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division required a number of improvements to the bar before it would authorize the sale. Those improvements had to be made by Skauge.

"He drug his feet at every turn," Doughty said. "He missed four closings in February."

Lawyers came and went over the 18 months and then at the end no one could get a hold of Skauge after he missed four different meetings to close on the deal. Finally, Doughty and his partner threatened to sue and the brokers just took the paperwork to Skauge's home, hoping he'd answer the door and they could get his signatures.

Hanging over the whole process and adding exponentially to the pressure to close the deal were two immovable deadlines.

The year before the deal was closed, in February 2021, Billings City Council approved its second reading of Project Re:Code, officially putting in place a complete overhaul of the city's zoning codes.

One of its new stipulations is requiring bars and taverns to be at least 100 feet from residential property. Bucks Bar, on its corner of 15th Street West and Central Avenue, shares an alleyway with three homes, well under the 100 foot rule.

Re:Code allows for existing businesses that don't comply with the new code — like Bucks — to stay where they're at as long as they're not destroyed, abandoned or closed for a year. If that business closes or gets destroyed by accident or disaster, it can't be rebuilt or reopen as a bar or casino if it doesn't fit the new zoning requirements.

Bucks, closed by the pandemic in March 2020, was completely shuttered when Re:Code went into effect in February 2021. That started the clock and Doughty and his partner had until the end of February this year to close the deal with Skauge and get the bar open or be forced to do something different with the property.

On top of the Re:Code deadline, the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, which oversees the sale and transfer of liquor licenses — and the bars that typically go with them — had grown impatient with the slow moving sale and compliance to its requirements, and put its own deadline of March 1 on the deal.

Doughty and his partner were under contract to buy and they worried Skauge would sign off on the deal after deadlines had passed and they'd be left owning a bar that they couldn't open; that their purchase would be worthless.

Skauge was frustrated by what he described as a "terrible contract" and "bad attorneys." It was also a big change.

"I don't like change," he said.

Skauge described himself as a person who likes to buy but doesn't like to sell. That impulse has gotten him in trouble with the city in the past. Many of the properties Skauge owns on the South Side have fallen into disrepair and become magnets for police activity.

One of his properties was the site of a murder earlier this month; another was required by the city to be demolished after an explosion and subsequent fire made it dangerous to surrounding property owners.

Once the sale of Bucks was complete, Doughty still had his hands full.

With Skauge's signature, Doughty and his partner closed on the building on the evening of Feb. 22, a Tuesday. They had to get Bucks up and running by Friday Feb. 25 in order to avoid running afoul of Project Re:Code.

They drilled the locks Wednesday morning and discovered Skauge had basically left everything as it was when he closed the bar in March, 2020.

"He just left everything on in the building," Doughty said. "We had to throw out all the old beer."

Drilling the locks also set off the bar's alarm system and Doughty had no code with which to shut it down. Within minutes the police showed up.

They spent two or three hours trying to break into the office at the back of the bar where they were finally able to pull the power cord on the alarm and get it turned off. By Thursday, they'd arranged with a vendor to get beer delivered.

Between having to bust into the bar and the arrival of a beer delivery truck, word got around with Bucks regulars that the bar was reopening.

"Word just spread like wildfire," Doughty said. "It was nuts."

They had planned to open at 5 p.m. on that Friday, Feb. 28. And then producers for NBC's "American Song Contest" showed up.

Jonah Prill, one of the contestants, was from Billings and Bucks was one of his favorite bars. He and the producers were in Billings to film highlights of his hometown for the show when they learned Bucks was reopening.

They approached Doughty and asked if they could film Prill performing at Bucks. Doughty welcomed them in.

"He sang two songs and they filmed it in the bar," he said.

By 4 p.m. that Friday a line was already building at the door and stretching around the building so Doughty and his employees just opened up and welcomed folks inside. Many were wearing Bucks Bar T-shirts and reveled at being able to return, seeing that Doughty hadn't changed much of anything with the establishment.

"It was like a religious experience for these people," he said.

It's made everything worth it. Despite all the difficulties in getting the bar purchased and opened — he's now in the process of cleaning out and remodeling the kitchen — he has no regrets buying Bucks.

And it's the bar's regulars that make it worth it.

"The most valuable thing (Skauge) sold us was the people," Doughty said.

The tumultuous journey of buying the bar mirrored Doughty's own life. Over the past two years he's gone through a divorce and moved. When he saw Bucks for sale all the way back in 2020 he figured making an offer on it would be a good way to mix things up.

"I wanted some adventure in my life," he said with a laugh. "I got that in spades."