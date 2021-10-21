'Buffalo Crossing' pairs Northern Cheyenne traditional art forms with symphonic music

The program includes a work by composer Ilse-Mari Lee, "The Yellowstone Suite," a tone poem evoking the beauty, serenity, and timelessness of Yellowstone National Park.

“Living in close proximity to Yellowstone National Park for more than three decades, annual family trips to the park have always deeply inspired and moved me,” Lee said in a press release. “Although much has changed over the years, the park has remained the same and will always be a touchstone for us, as well as for our children and their children.”

Select movements of James Cockey’s Symphony No. 2, "Parmly’s Dream," will add a celebration of the city of Billings into the evening’s offerings. The work is a series of 19 tableaus from the life of Parmly Billings, whose father, Frederick Billings, was the president of the Northern Pacific Railroad and the namesake for Billings. The work was commissioned by the Western Heritage Center in Billings and premiered by the Billings Symphony Orchestra in September 2002.