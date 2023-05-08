Red-winged blackbirds were trilling, captured carp were splashing and muskrats swam unafraid past Billings high school students gathering at the Shiloh Conservation Area on Monday.

At a variety of stations around the park, led by several science educators, the students gathered information on bugs and birds to take back to the classroom for their ecology unit. The outings are spread out over three days this week to accommodate all of the ecology students.

“A lot of these students have never gotten to do anything like this,” said Sarah Lord, a Billings Senior High School science teacher. “There’s value in being outside.”

The bird-watching unit started with the basics: how to use binoculars, take off the lens caps and look through the right end. They also began by simply listening to the different sounds made by birds circling the ponds or hanging onto the stalks of last year’s crisp, brown cattails.

“That’s a lot of what we’re going to be doing today,” Lord told the group of about 15 students in her group. “What can you say about it? Does it look the same as the bird we were just looking at? Can you say something about its size or shape, or wing pattern or colors?”

The data gathered will be taken back to biology and environmental science classes to view through the lens of what was experienced at the conservation area, Lord noted.

“It has now grown to include almost all 400 Senior High biology students over the course of three days and incorporates volunteer and professional scientists and educators from around the community who help students develop skills and learn about the value of our local wetland ecosystems,” Lord wrote in an email.

The immersion in science included getting wet and muddy for some students helping out on the fish unit, led by Fish, Wildlife & Parks information officer Chrissy Webb. Fish netted in the pond were removed for identification and measurement before being released. The data will be used in a "real-world citizen science project," Lord noted, because FWP has never conducted any fish classification work at the ponds.

For Webb, herself a Billings Senior High grad, it was fun to be working with her former teachers in addition to being a role-model for students.

“I love fishing and wildlife,” said Dynesty Peak, a Senior High sophomore. “I think the profession is pretty cool, to be surrounded by wildlife every day.”

Likewise, Brienne Lance, a Senior High freshman, was enjoying the opportunity to be outdoors learning about fish and wildlife.

“I don’t really like being indoors,” she said, making a wildlife profession seem appealing.

Although Webb didn’t get to visit the conservation area when she was a student, her class did go to the Audubon Center for a dose of biology and environmental science that helped spark her interest in the field.

Thanks to the warm spring day the students varied in their engagement, some simply enjoyed being outdoors with friends while others were intently focused on their teachers, volunteering for tasks like running fish back out into the water or answering questions posed.

Those interested will come away with a greater understanding and recognition of the value and diversity of wetland ecosystems, Lord said. And for others, like Webb, a spark may be ignited to pursue a career in an environmental field.

“It’s kind of funny to be back,” Webb said, laughing as she walked back to the area’s shelter, squishing in her sodden wading boots.

For do-it-yourself students of nature, the 66-acre Shiloh Conservation Area contains numerous interpretive signs along its 2-mile paved and gravel trails that wend around the ponds and wetlands. They explain the plants, wildlife and how the site acts as a large collector of sediment from stormwater, commercial, residential and agricultural runoff, improving water quality. The park is located just across Shiloh Road from Scheels sporting goods.