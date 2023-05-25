Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Construction of the future $41.5 million City Hall in downtown Billings is set to begin next month.

City council earlier this week unanimously approved a $22.2 million deal with Dick Anderson Construction to manage the final build-out of Billings’ new headquarters in the Stillwater Building.

After struggling to find ways to cover the increased cost, the council last November directed staff to move forward with renovation plans for the 1960s building. The project’s then $43.2 million price tag, included everything from the purchase of the property to making the space “turn-key” ready for move-in.

During a project update at the council meeting on Monday evening, Bill Haynes, of Collaborative Design Architects, said his team worked with construction managers from Dick Anderson to lower the city’s costs. He explained how they drilled down into each item in the project’s budget to see where they could do things more economically while still achieving the desired results.

The cost has since come down by about $1.7 million, reducing the project’s price per square foot from $204.75 to $196.66.

Mayor Bill Cole asked what the price per square foot on new construction is now. AJ Harmon, of Dick Anderson Construction, said it'd easily be $350 to $500.

Crews started doing demolition and other work in December to prepare for the final phase of construction to start in June.

The project recently received approval for a state grant from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to help cover clean up costs for hazardous materials during the renovation.

The city has also applied for a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Energy to help pay for upgrades to Stillwater.

The old federal building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in January. The city now plans to apply for historic tax credits, which it can then sell or transfer for an estimated gain of up to $3.5 million.

The city will also see revenue over the next couple of years from Yellowstone County. It currently uses 17,000 square feet on the Stillwater's third floor. The county plans to give up the office space when it moves into the downtown Miller Building, which it purchased in 2021.

Once the Stillwater’s revamp is complete, the city will have 116,600 square feet of usable space within the building, of which 38,000 square feet will be open for lease. Tenant spaces were listed in April.

John Caterino, the city’s facility manager, shared renderings illustrating details planned for the interior with the council.

The first-level lobby will have a Yellowstone River replica running through it, marking its course in deep blue across the gleaming white floor. The atrium will also boast the building’s original sculpted art wall panels, which will be reinstalled when the gallery is finished.

The council chambers will feature sandstone-colored cutouts that represent the Billings Rims on the wall behind the dais.

“I am just so happy oh, my gosh,” Councilwoman Denise Joy said. “It is going to be beautiful. And it is going to be the kind of building and environment that the people of Billings deserve.”

The new City Hall is expected to open in the fall of 2024.