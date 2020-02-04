Building roads, public safety, meth among top concerns Yellowstone County commissioners tell Gianforte

County leaders are concerned about roads getting built, keeping residents off meth and finding more ways to better fund public safety.

They expressed their views Monday afternoon with Rep. Greg Gianforte, who was in Billings to meet with Yellowstone County commissioners and local law enforcement leaders. Gianforte has the stated goal of visiting each of Montana's 56 counties once a year.

However, that won't be the case next year. Gianforte is not seeking another term in the U.S. House and is instead running for the Montana governorship, which is up this year.

His meeting with Yellowstone County officials on Monday was friendly and casual, with Gianforte asking the men at the table what their concerns were and what he could do in Washington, D.C., to help.

"I'm here to listen," he told them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}