Building roads, public safety, meth among top concerns Yellowstone County commissioners tell Gianforte

County leaders are concerned about roads getting built, keeping residents off meth and finding more ways to better fund public safety.
They expressed their views Monday afternoon with Rep. Greg Gianforte, who was in Billings to meet with Yellowstone County commissioners and local law enforcement leaders. Gianforte has the stated goal of visiting each of Montana's 56 counties once a year.
However, that won't be the case next year. Gianforte is not seeking another term in the U.S. House and is instead running for the Montana governorship, which is up this year.
His meeting with Yellowstone County officials on Monday was friendly and casual, with Gianforte asking the men at the table what their concerns were and what he could do in Washington, D.C., to help.
"I'm here to listen," he told them.
Commissioner John Ostlund asked about progress on a federal transportation bill that would help fund road projects in the county. He also thanked Gianforte for his support on a federal infrastructure grant the city and county had applied for last fall but ultimately lost out to Missoula.
From there talk turned to trade, with Gianforte praising the recently signed USMCA trade deal and relating anecdotes from his last visit to the White House meeting with Pres. Donald Trump.
"We're going to see, particularly with farmers, we're going to see a series of trade deals get done," he told the group.
After that, Sheriff Mike Linder and county attorney Scott Twito spoke of the challenges facing law enforcement and the court system in dealing with the rise of meth use in the county.
It was at that point that the discussion shifted away from what could happen at a federal level to address the problem to what should happen at the state level. Twito expressed some concern that Billings receives more inmates released from the state prison system than any other community in Montana.
It puts a lot of pressure on the city and county's law enforcement agencies and its court system, he said.
"It's good to be aware," Gianforte told them.