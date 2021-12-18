Bula! Billings' first kava bar brings a taste of the Pacific Islands to town

Shane’s sobriety became tied to mixed martial arts, where his addictive and compulsive behavior became a tool that he could channel in the ring. While he trained to become an MMA fighter, Thunder fought her own addiction.

“Fighting kind of saved my life, too,” she said. During that time, Shane was home more often, able to support her through the tough withdrawals after she decided to quit drinking. She first sought help from Rimrock Foundation — a treatment center in Billings for addictions including alcoholism. Though she was urged not to leave the facility, she checked out within two weeks, and that was when she discovered she was pregnant with their daughter.

“That was probably the most terrifying and exciting part of the whole thing,” said Thunder, who wasn’t confident she could remain sober, but did not want to hurt her unborn baby. “Building my confidence took some time. It was two or three months before I could look at myself and say, ‘I’m OK to be sober.’ Alcohol is such a huge crutch. I woke up every day doing that for a decade.”