Bullock: Public should know about positive COVID-19 cases in Montana schools

Bullock's stance comes as his office released a document intended to guide schools through handing a positive case. Several school districts around Montana, including Missoula, and several in Yellowstone County, have reported positive cases linked to schools.

That the guidance comes several weeks into the school year was not lost on state officials. Flynn acknowledged that it may seem late in the school year but that it's still timely given that schools will likely continue to deal with positive cases. Bullock said a school nurses group didn't request guidance from state officials until a couple weeks ago.

The document lays out several scenarios.

If a student has symptoms of an illness, but isn't suspected of having COVID-19, the student is sent home and asked to return when healthy, much like usual school policies.

If there's a suspected case, the document doesn't advise schools to immediately quarantine close contacts until test results are in, but notes that local public health officials may advise quarantines for close contacts. The person with symptoms should get tested for COVID-19, and if negative, stay home until healthy, or if positive, follow CDC guidelines. If they don't get tested, schools are advised to tell the student or staffer to stay home for 10 days from the time their symptoms began.

For positive cases, the student or staffer must follow CDC guidelines for recovery. Any close contacts should be quarantined for 14 days from their possible exposure, and get tested. The 14-day quarantine sticks even if a test returns negative.

