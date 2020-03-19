Bullock: Schools won't have to make up two week closure

Montana school won't have to make up time missed during the current two-week coronavirus closure, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Thursday.

Some school officials had been uncertain about the possiblity of having to make time up, and potentially being in a funding pinch if their staff was expected to work additional time beyond the end of the school year.

Bullock's original announcement Sunday about the closure said that schools should use the two-week window to plan to provide services like remote learning and meal service to students in the event of further closures. The move Thursday clarifies that schools aren't required to offer instruction during the two-week period, though they should if they can.

The move also clarifies that if Bullock should require schools to stay closed longer — something that other states have done — then school won't be required to make that time up either, so long as district trustees have approved plans to provide remote learning, student meals, special education services, and other "services customarily provided to students in school."

Billings superintendent Greg Upham had expressed confidence that schools wouldn't have to make up the current two-week closure, but trustees in Billings and other districts still declared unforeseen emergencies just in case.

