Burger Dive gets more acclaim in 50 state best burgers and fries ranking

What does Brad Halsten think about his restaurant landing, yet again, on a list of top burgers in the country?
"Well, we like it," Halsten said, laughing a little as he spoke by phone Wednesday.
The latest source of acclaim for The Burger Dive is LoveFood, a London-based food website that publishes rankings, reviews, articles, recipes and other food related web content that is sometimes shared on other websites.
A LoveFood slideshow ranking best places to get burgers and fries in all 50 states listed The Burger Dive as the top option in Montana.
Though the methodology for assembling the rankings wasn't explained, many of the slides cite reviews from the food review and recommendation website Yelp. The FoodLove slideshow of burger and fries rankings has been on the MSN website more than once in recent months. MSN is a website from Microsoft that is featured on some of its products and is the default homepage for Internet Explorer.
In other words, a lot of people have probably seen that list.
"Obviously it's really cool any time that kind of stuff happens," Halsten said of the Burger Dive's ranking. "It makes you feel like you're doing something right."
Halsten credits the Burger Dive's customers for their loyalty and support, something that he said has been particularly important throughout the pandemic.
"It always feels great every day to hear from customers how much they enjoy our place," he said.
MSN has featured other burger ranking lists in 2020, including one in February from the website PopSugar that determined not the Burger Dive but Naps Grill in Hamilton to be the best burger in Montana.
Top ranking aside, 2020 pandemic has included its share of challenges for Halsten and his restaurant. He said it's been an experience unlike any other for him, but his customers have helped make things easier.
"It's been a constant battle," he said. "We're very grateful to our customers for sticking with us through this. As things changed, as the regulations changed, as the number that can come in the restaurant at a given time has changed, we've noticed that they've really stepped up and gotten our takeout business increased. And that's really, really helped us to balance out kind of, you know, having to go down to 50% (capacity) or 75%, or whatever."
In August, Halsten announced his restaurant would be expanding its hours beyond lunchtime and that plans are underway to move into a new Minnesota Avenue location which formerly housed the Western Bar.
The LoveFood ranking singles out the I'm Your Huckleberry Burger, a creation of Halsten's that won him first place in the 2016 World Food Championships. The 1/3-pound Angus burger is topped with arugula, goat cheese, bacon, roasted red pepper mayonnaise and a huckleberry hatch chili barbecue sauce that Halsten developed.
Championships and other food festivals are something that Halsten has sought out with regularity and the competition stage has led to the creation of some of the most popular burgers that Halsten's restaurant sells. An athlete who played offensive tackle for Rocky Mountain College and also for the Billings Outlaws, Halsten said he likes to compete.
Competition burgers on the menu include the Date with Jim Beam and Coke burger (bourbon, date and Coke and barbecue sauce, roasted garlic, arugula, smoked gouda, garlic basil mayo) and the Best of the Bash Burger (blackened seasoning, goat cheese, bacon, onion ring, arugula, Sriracha sauce and garlic basil mayonnaise).
As with many other things throughout the pandemic, food competitions and festivals in many cases have been put on hold or canceled. It's been a source of disappointment for the Billings chef.
The World Food Championships were canceled this year. Halsten said he and the Burger Dive were also invited to the Flavored Nation food festival, which features a restaurant from each state. The festival was to take place in multiple locations this year but was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. Halsten said the Burger Dive has gotten some assurance that when things open back up his restaurant will still be included.
"So that'll be cool. We're looking forward to that," Halsten said.
And of course, the recent ranking for Burger Dive isn't just for the burgers. It's about the fries, too.
While the burger offerings have changed over the years, the french fries have remained largely the same.
The fries are fresh cut and one of the few creative twists offered over the years is the option to get garlic fries, which Halsten said is a nod to his Northern California roots. The garlic fries come with parmesan cheese, parsely, garlic and olive oil. Garlic is a serious thing in parts of Northern California, including Gilroy, home of the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.
"We went into the whole business with the idea that everything was gonna be ours. And when I say that, I mean that I wasn't gonna go to a supplier and get any pre-made dishes and just heat them up and serve them to people," Halsten said. "And that included everything down to the fries. So, we buy the potatoes, we cut them, we make fries that way."