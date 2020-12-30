Burger Dive gets more acclaim in 50 state best burgers and fries ranking

Halsten credits the Burger Dive's customers for their loyalty and support, something that he said has been particularly important throughout the pandemic.

"It always feels great every day to hear from customers how much they enjoy our place," he said.

MSN has featured other burger ranking lists in 2020, including one in February from the website PopSugar that determined not the Burger Dive but Naps Grill in Hamilton to be the best burger in Montana.

Top ranking aside, 2020 pandemic has included its share of challenges for Halsten and his restaurant. He said it's been an experience unlike any other for him, but his customers have helped make things easier.

"It's been a constant battle," he said. "We're very grateful to our customers for sticking with us through this. As things changed, as the regulations changed, as the number that can come in the restaurant at a given time has changed, we've noticed that they've really stepped up and gotten our takeout business increased. And that's really, really helped us to balance out kind of, you know, having to go down to 50% (capacity) or 75%, or whatever."