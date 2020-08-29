Burger Dive to extend hours, move to new location

Burger Dive will be going into its second decade at a new spot on Minnesota Avenue, and will finally be open for dinnertime.
The move will not happen for at least another six months, and the award-winning restaurant’s chef and owner said the restaurant will continue to serve customers at its location on North 27th Street until then.
“We have been leasing for 10 years now, and we really love our location, but at the 10-year mark, we thought it would be really nice to finally own our own building…Plus, it’s a bigger space that’s going to provide us with substantially more seating, which our customers have been asking for about nine-and-a-half years,” said owner/chef Brad Halsten.
Halsten purchased the property that had been home to the historic Western bar, built in 1894. The new Burger Dive location will join the Fieldhouse and the Annex in bakeries, boutiques and coffeehouses that have opened on the block between 26th Street and 27th street and transformed what had been known as one of the rougher areas of downtown.
“We’re really excited with the idea of taking an old, historic building and revitalizing it and the area around it,” Halsten said.
Halsten said that, along with the building allowing for more seating, more employees and some retail space, he is also looking to take advantage of the apartments on the property.
“There’s just a whole lot of opportunities that this new place provides,” he said.
Before the move, which Halsten said will take place any time between six months to a year, Burger Dive will be extending hours at its current location within the next few weeks. After closing in the early afternoon for the past 10 years, he said the restaurant will remain open until at least 8 p.m Monday through Saturday.
“We thought it would be a good idea for our staff to get it going at our current spot. We didn’t want to throw in a whole new crew at a whole new location and say, ‘Here you go!’” Halsten said.
While COVID-19 economically brutalized local businesses, with some unable to recover from temporarily shuttering after the outbreak, Halsten said he’s heartbroken every time he hears that another restaurant had to close. He’s also thankful for the customers who ordered takeout in the spring, and have kept his restaurant at its 75% capacity since restrictions eased.
“I know what it’s like to take the heavy risk in opening a restaurant, and for something that’s completely out of your hands like a pandemic to take it away from you…We just really appreciate the people of Billings for keeping us open,” he said.
Future announcements for when Burger Dive will be extending its hours, and making its move to Minnesota Avenue, can be found on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.