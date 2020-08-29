Burger Dive to extend hours, move to new location

Halsten said that, along with the building allowing for more seating, more employees and some retail space, he is also looking to take advantage of the apartments on the property.

“There’s just a whole lot of opportunities that this new place provides,” he said.

Before the move, which Halsten said will take place any time between six months to a year, Burger Dive will be extending hours at its current location within the next few weeks. After closing in the early afternoon for the past 10 years, he said the restaurant will remain open until at least 8 p.m Monday through Saturday.

“We thought it would be a good idea for our staff to get it going at our current spot. We didn’t want to throw in a whole new crew at a whole new location and say, ‘Here you go!’” Halsten said.