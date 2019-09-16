RED LODGE — On Tuesday, the Red Lodge Carnegie Library will host its next Lunch and Learn public-speaker series.
Poet and writer Philip Burgess will present “Penny Postcards and Prairie Flowers” at 12:30 p.m. Through poems and stories, Burgess will describe the journey of his grandmother Anna Lee and great-aunt Dicka Lee from their family’s homestead in northern Minnesota to eastern Montana where they became homesteaders themselves.
Burgess will read excerpts from nearly 300 postcards female relatives and friends back in Minnesota sent to Anna and Dicka Lee as they moved out into the world. The women often used these post cards like modern-day e-mail, sharing a litany of disasters, humor, illnesses, adventure, hard work and social chatter.
According to a news release from the library, the Lunch and Learn begins at noon with a homemade lunch of soup, bread and dessert for $5. The free programs start at 12:30 p.m.
For more information or to make lunch reservations, call the library at 446-1905, or email hopeshomemade@gmail.com.