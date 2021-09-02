Burn the Point weekend to feature parade, street dance, classic car auction

The Montana Classic Car Auction will be held at MetraPark's Expo Center as part of Burn the Point weekend.

The weekend’s events begin with a parade and street dance in downtown Billings on Friday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The weekend continue with a car show opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at at the MetraPark carnival lot and the ninth annual Montana Classic Car Auction hosted by the Classic Car Auction Group.

The auction features more than 100 muscle cars, classic cars and trucks, street rods, late model collector cars, and motorcycles consigned to the auction. This year’s auction also includes a lineup of first-generation Camaros.

“We’re thrilled to have our event back with Burn the Point,” said Craig Gould with the Classic Car Auction Group. “With national and even international bidders, we’re proud to put a worldwide spotlight on classic cars in Billings.”

The entry fee for the Montana Classic Car Auction is $10 for anyone 12 and older.

