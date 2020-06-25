Business owners gathering to brainstorm solutions to graffiti troubles

The city has worked with the DBA over the past two years to implement a program called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. The idea is training businesses to better use architectural and landscaping features to deter criminal activity.

The DBA has long been responsive to vandalism. By the end of the day after Pawlowski discovered the spray-painted lampposts, a DBA crew had painted over all the markings.

Pawlowski feels strongly that responsibility rests with downtown business owners. She worries that some longtime downtown businesses have been dealing with the repeated vandalism and other problems for so many years they no longer believe a solution is possible.

"I don't feel that way at all," she said.

The downtown community needs to be proactive instead of reactive and confront the problem together, she said. She hopes the meeting can start the community down that path.

"I'm of the attitude that downtown is the heart of the our community," she said. "And our heart is in need of repair."

