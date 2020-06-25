Business owners gathering to brainstorm solutions to graffiti troubles

Earlier this week, Amy Pawlowski, who owns Liberty & Vine Country Store downtown, stepped outside her building to discover the newly installed street lights there had been tagged with white spray paint and one of her ceramic flower pots had been broken in the street.
That type of vandalism is not uncommon along Montana Avenue, and for Pawlowski that's the problem.
"It's an ongoing issue," she said.
And so she's put the call out to other downtown businesses to get together and come up with ideas to address the problem at a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Liberty & Vine.
The meeting is open to anyone interested; Pawlowski just asks that people RSVP with her through Facebook or by calling the store so she can accommodate everyone with proper social distancing.
"It's going to take a group of us," she said.
Billings has long struggled with finding ways to effectively manage issues created by transients and the homeless while also making downtown an appealing destination for shoppers and diners.
Last summer, Katy Easton, CEO of the Downtown Billings Alliance, wrote a guest editorial for The Billings Gazette, calling on the community to work together to find solutions to the myriad issues.
"The DBA stands with the community and acknowledges the challenges we face in serving our homeless populations, those with untreated mental illness, and individuals suffering from addiction," she wrote.
"With inadequate affordable housing options, regional health and human services consistently facing budget cuts at the local, state, and federal levels, and our law enforcement professionals navigating an overcrowded detention facility and lack of resources, it is imperative that the entire community joins together to face this challenge," Easton added.
It speaks to some of Pawlowski's frustration. She doesn't have confidence in the ability of city officials to get at the problem. She's written to the Billings City Council about the issues she faces as a downtown business owner and has never gotten a response.
Pawlowski and her husband opened Liberty & Vine two years ago specifically because they believe in a vibrant and active downtown culture. The two even live in an apartment above the store.
The city has worked with the DBA over the past two years to implement a program called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. The idea is training businesses to better use architectural and landscaping features to deter criminal activity.
The DBA has long been responsive to vandalism. By the end of the day after Pawlowski discovered the spray-painted lampposts, a DBA crew had painted over all the markings.
Pawlowski feels strongly that responsibility rests with downtown business owners. She worries that some longtime downtown businesses have been dealing with the repeated vandalism and other problems for so many years they no longer believe a solution is possible.
"I don't feel that way at all," she said.
The downtown community needs to be proactive instead of reactive and confront the problem together, she said. She hopes the meeting can start the community down that path.
"I'm of the attitude that downtown is the heart of the our community," she said. "And our heart is in need of repair."
