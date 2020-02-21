Business Spotlight: La Tinga Mexican Restaurant

Located at 113 N. 30th St., tucked next to Art House Cinema, La Tinga Mexican Restaurant is quaint and unassuming. It doesn’t need a lot of flash and over-the-top décor – the food and the service speaks for itself.
Owner Evelyn Hammond never misses a beat. She greets every single customer as they walk in the restaurant– no matter how busy she is. She learns everyone’s names and currently, she takes photos of her patrons and proudly displays them on a wall at La Tinga.
Day-after-day, and often solo, Hammond creates delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine for her customers, while running the register and tending to dishes. Though it cannot be easy managing a packed restaurant all on her own, she does so with a smile on her face. She credits her mother for her work ethic.
“My family members are very hard workers. Thank God for my hardworking mom – she taught me to work hard and see the work part of life. I always see it as a blessing to work where I like it,” said Hammond, who was born and raised in Mexico City.
La Tinga began in Bozeman, when Hammond’s sister opened the first restaurant location. There, she learned cooking techniques and food preparation. Three years later, Hammond and her sister decided to become partners and expand the restaurant to Billings.
In February 2012, La Tinga Billings opened its doors offering traditional and mouthwatering cuisine like Chile relleno, tinga nachos, chicken and potato quesadillas, carne asada tacos, bean and cheese burritos and my personal favorite, ting tostadas with beans and rice. Everything is made from scratch right there in the restaurant with Hammond’s family recipes.
“I want to share the authentic Mexican food and flavors I had when growing up in Mexico City with Billings and the surrounding community. I want people to experience the food and tastes that I grew up with and want them to know the special tastes. They have a place to come and sit and feel free to chat and hang out over fabulous Mexican dishes. I enjoy and love cooking the menu items to share with the community and that makes me feel good,” said Hammond.
She makes the community feel good as well. Hammond’s food is created from simple, healthy ingredients. Plates piled high with steaming cilantro rice, refried beans, mouthwatering chicken, beef and pork tacos with diced onions, sour cream and fresh avocado – and if you choose, that extra kick of her homemade hot sauce – fills the bellies of her customers.
But, let’s be honest here, it does more. It is comfort food made by a woman who tends to her customers like a den mother.
“This community is like a second family to me – my American family,” said Hammond.
La Tinga is open Tuesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information call (406) 696-8828 or visit orderlatingabillings.com.