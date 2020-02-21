Business Spotlight: La Tinga Mexican Restaurant

Located at 113 N. 30th St., tucked next to Art House Cinema, La Tinga Mexican Restaurant is quaint and unassuming. It doesn’t need a lot of flash and over-the-top décor – the food and the service speaks for itself.

Owner Evelyn Hammond never misses a beat. She greets every single customer as they walk in the restaurant– no matter how busy she is. She learns everyone’s names and currently, she takes photos of her patrons and proudly displays them on a wall at La Tinga.

Day-after-day, and often solo, Hammond creates delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine for her customers, while running the register and tending to dishes. Though it cannot be easy managing a packed restaurant all on her own, she does so with a smile on her face. She credits her mother for her work ethic.

“My family members are very hard workers. Thank God for my hardworking mom – she taught me to work hard and see the work part of life. I always see it as a blessing to work where I like it,” said Hammond, who was born and raised in Mexico City.

La Tinga began in Bozeman, when Hammond’s sister opened the first restaurant location. There, she learned cooking techniques and food preparation. Three years later, Hammond and her sister decided to become partners and expand the restaurant to Billings.

