Billings Clinic started a round of layoffs this week, cutting five positions in its information technologies department. Hospital leadership anticipate eliminating about 27 positions over the next month.

Community Relations Manager Zach Benoit referred to the layoffs as “focused restructuring,” adding that the planned layoffs account for less than one-half of one-percent of the overall workforce at the hospital.

The first five cuts, initiated on Wednesday, included leadership positions in the IT department, but Benoit would not say which other departments should expect to see cuts in the coming weeks.

Those affected by the layoffs, however, were encouraged to apply for one of the more than 200 currently open positions at the Billings Clinic.

“The goal is to minimize the number of positions that will be eliminated, and the number of potential cuts has been decreasing daily,” Benoit said in an emailed statement to the media.

Workers will have 30 days of paid administrative leave while they consider other employment options at the Clinic or a severance package that is based on number of years worked at the hospital.

In early April, hospital leadership rolled out a “financial sustainability plan” that was meant to address the financial challenges at the organization. The hospital is attempting to make up about $4 million in monthly costs.

That plan included a three-month pay cut to executive and physician salaries. Employees also learned that there would be a 9-month pause on the employer match for retirement plans.

Employee layoffs were not explicitly mentioned in the cost-cutting plan that was sent to The Gazette in April.

“Even with the efforts already underway across the system, we are still recording unsustainable monthly losses,” Benoit said in the April statement.

The hospitals' monthly losses are largely attributed to labor costs spent on traveling health care workers — temporary employees who help fill in gaps during staffing shortages.

The Clinic has repeatedly pointed to national trends in staffing shortages, recruitment challenges and financial hardship when asked about recent cost-cutting measures.

Bozeman Health, for example, opted for mass layoffs in its administrative offices last August when contract labor costs soared.

Despite the financial hardship, Billings Clinic has expressed plans to continue on its pursuit of a level 1 trauma designation and is moving forward with plans to merge with Kalispell-based Logan Health.

“Billings Clinic has been working to address financial and operational headwinds brought on by one of the most financially challenging times ever seen in health care," Benoit said in an email to The Gazette. "The cost of contract labor and other rising costs have been an immense challenge for the entire industry, and Billings Clinic hasn’t been immune to that. To deliver on its mission to care for all of the patients and communities it serves, Billings Clinic must continue to find ways to address rising costs. Reducing contract labor and other labor cost reductions are part of a comprehensive financial recovery effort."