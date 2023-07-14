Know when to walk.

Bill Honaker, longtime owner of Walkers, one of downtown Billings' most popular restaurants, has decided its time to move on to the next thing.

And so he's selling Walkers to Nick Steen, the restaurant's chef and general manager, at the end of the summer.

"Being a chef-driven restaurant, it requires that the heart is from the kitchen but the soul is unquestionably from the staff," he said in a statement. "Consequently, we couldn't turn it over to anyone that hadn't grown up in our culture."

Walkers, which Honaker opened 30 years ago, has been successful through dips in the economy, a transitory downtown landscape and even a pandemic — its two biggest years were the ones immediately following the COVID shutdowns. He said there's no big secret to it. The restaurant has always had an incredible staff and loyal customers.

And it's always been a family affair; it was opened by Bill and his brother James in 1993, named for their father, Walker Honaker. Marcia Honaker, Bill's wife, a vital part of the restaurant's success, once pitched in in the back on a busy Mother's Day after a medical emergency sidelined one of the staff members.

"It's bigger than me," Honaker said earlier this week. "I feel like we accomplished a lot. I'm super proud of it."

Moving forward, Honaker said he's not really going anywhere; he's just stepping back from the busy life of a restaurant owner. He's still deeply invested in downtown and will continue to be one of its most vocal champions.

Along with Walkers, Honaker has spent much of his professional life as a developer, principally working with downtown properties, like the McDonald Building.

"We have a lot of real estate projects downtown," he said. "We love downtown."

As Honaker prepares to let go of Walkers, he's quick to tout its accomplishments. It's employed over 2,000 people, served over 2 million guests, including Pres. Bill Clinton, and hosted 203 marriage proposals.

His hope is that as Walkers changes hands, no one will notice.

Quoting the French phrase, mise en place, Honaker said, "It means 'everything in its place,' and we've tried to make sure we've done just that so that any transition would be seamless to both guests and employees."