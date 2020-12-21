Businesses in downtown Billings get financial shot in the arm with TIF money

Similarly, the council unanimously approved TIF funding for the renovation of the old St. Vincent de Paul store on the corner of Montana Avenue and South 27th Street, known as the Stone Building.

Downtown Properties, LLC, bought the Stone Building a few years ago and applied for up to $665,765 from the TIF district. A portion of the renovated building would be home to Your Pie, a fast casual pizzeria that opened its first Billings location at Shiloh Crossing on the West End in 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Like the Burger Dive, Downtown Properties plans to use the TIF funding to help it demolish portions of the exterior and interior of the building; do some brick restoration, lighting, plumbing and electrical work; install new fencing and signage, and update the landscaping.

Finally, council approved TIF funding for Kibler & Kirch, which recently consolidated its operations into the Stapleton Building at the corner of Broadway and First Avenue North.

The interior design and retail store plans to move parts of the business to the vacant second floor and keep its storefront on the ground floor between Rockets Gourmet Wraps and Le Fournil French Bakery on First Avenue.