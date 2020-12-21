Businesses in downtown Billings get financial shot in the arm with TIF money

The continued development and renovation of downtown Billings got a big boost from City Council on Monday night.
The council voted unanimously to approve TIF funding for three large renovation projects on Montana Avenue, Minnesota Avenue and First Avenue North.
First was the Burger Dive and its proposed rehabilitation of the Western Bar and Wheel Bar buildings, where it hopes to relocate later this year. The Burger Dive will receive $466,000 in TIF dollars for a portion of the project.
The TIF funding will be used for demolishing portions of the exterior and interior of the buildings, brick restoration work, lighting, plumbing, electrical work, new signage and landscaping.
As part of the whole project, the Burger Dive will also build patio space for outdoor eating, eight apartments on the second floor and a storefront for retail space where the restaurant will sell merchandise and its specialty sauces.
Council members were excited by the scope of the project; it will help with the revitalization of Minnesota Avenue, a longtime goal of the city's. It will give the Burger Dive plenty of space to significantly expand its seating and allow the restaurant to open for dining in the evening.
Similarly, the council unanimously approved TIF funding for the renovation of the old St. Vincent de Paul store on the corner of Montana Avenue and South 27th Street, known as the Stone Building.
Downtown Properties, LLC, bought the Stone Building a few years ago and applied for up to $665,765 from the TIF district. A portion of the renovated building would be home to Your Pie, a fast casual pizzeria that opened its first Billings location at Shiloh Crossing on the West End in 2017.
Like the Burger Dive, Downtown Properties plans to use the TIF funding to help it demolish portions of the exterior and interior of the building; do some brick restoration, lighting, plumbing and electrical work; install new fencing and signage, and update the landscaping.
Finally, council approved TIF funding for Kibler & Kirch, which recently consolidated its operations into the Stapleton Building at the corner of Broadway and First Avenue North.
The interior design and retail store plans to move parts of the business to the vacant second floor and keep its storefront on the ground floor between Rockets Gourmet Wraps and Le Fournil French Bakery on First Avenue.
Kibler & Kirch applied for $79,940 in TIF finding to "recreate the building’s original stairway, install an elevator shrouded by decorative ironwork, and connect the ground floor and second floor via a large opening," according to city documents.
The work will include a new look for the store's front entrance with new lighting, signage, awnings and other elements.
Philosophical discussions about the purpose and scope of the use of TIF funding pervaded much of the discussion at Monday night's meeting.
Council members spent much of the first half of the meeting debating whether the city should include TIF dollars for a project that would pave gravel roads on the city's South Side. Members from previous city councils had told South Side residents when their TIF was created that those dollars would be used to pave their roads.
Some current members of council felt they weren't beholden to what previous council members had said about using those TIF dollars. Ultimately, the council voted 6-5 to include the paving projects on the city's capital improvement projects planning list.
A tax increment financing district is a special zone where some commercial property taxes are diverted into public/private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. The hope is that the renewal projects lift property values in the entire district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.
