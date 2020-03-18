Businesses will have to follow checklist before reopening in Yellowstone County

The Yellowstone County Health Department began offering guidance Wednesday to the more than 800 business closed since Monday to stall the spread of COVID-19.
County Health Officer John Felton is providing steps that temporarily closed establishments will be required to take before re-opening.
Those include a plan to increase the distance between patrons or groups of patrons to an acceptable distance, and a plan to improve cleaning of surfaces inside the business.
On Monday, March 16, an order by the health officer temporarily closed all bars, brew pubs, wineries and casinos.
The order also temporarily closed all restaurants and food service operations for dine-in customers, except for take-out and delivery services and those food services that are sole sources of food for a specific population, such as cafeterias and dining facilities for universities and hospitals.
The closures are scheduled to be in effect until midnight on March 23, although that timeline could be extended.
Felton said Wednesday he would not lift the order any sooner than originally scheduled.
“Business as usual is not going to be ‘as usual’ for quite a while,” Felton said.
He said other countries that have been hit earlier by the disease show what’s in store for the U.S.
“This is months and months of dealing with a contagious disease in this pandemic,” he said.
A checklist of the reopening requirements is being emailed or faxed to the more than 800 businesses in Yellowstone County affected by the closure.
Felton stressed that even if businesses do everything on the list required to reopen, they cannot do so until the closure is lifted.
Similarly, lifting the closure will not automatically mean businesses can resume normal operations.
Both must happen before the business may reopen, he said.
Examples of what restaurants can do to comply include removing chairs from every other table, or blocking the entrance to every other booth. Simply putting up signs telling people not to sit close to other tables won't be sufficient, Felton said.
Requirements on food handling and other health code rules remain unchanged with the current order, Felton said.
Business owners must complete the checklist and return it to RiverStone Health to be eligible for reopening. If a business fails to follow the plan, it could be shut down by the county health department.
One person who owns multiple businesses can complete the form one time and simply list all applicable business license numbers.
Felton said he was unaware if other county health departments across Montana were implementing similar reopening checklists.
He said that any decision to extend or modify the current business closure order would be based on businesses’ compliance with the reopening rules, and on public health officials’ understanding of COVID-19 and how widespread it is locally.