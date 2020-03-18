Businesses will have to follow checklist before reopening in Yellowstone County

“This is months and months of dealing with a contagious disease in this pandemic,” he said.

A checklist of the reopening requirements is being emailed or faxed to the more than 800 businesses in Yellowstone County affected by the closure.

Felton stressed that even if businesses do everything on the list required to reopen, they cannot do so until the closure is lifted.

Similarly, lifting the closure will not automatically mean businesses can resume normal operations.

Both must happen before the business may reopen, he said.

Examples of what restaurants can do to comply include removing chairs from every other table, or blocking the entrance to every other booth. Simply putting up signs telling people not to sit close to other tables won't be sufficient, Felton said.

Requirements on food handling and other health code rules remain unchanged with the current order, Felton said.

Business owners must complete the checklist and return it to RiverStone Health to be eligible for reopening. If a business fails to follow the plan, it could be shut down by the county health department.