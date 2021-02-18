Busted pipes are the bane of cold-weather public works crews

It's the third winter in a row that pipes have burst in one of the two vacant Sears buildings on Grand Avenue.

When the pipe burst on Saturday, crews scrambled to contact the property manager, find the leak and shut off the water. By the time they did, a large pool of water had frozen over much of the building's rear parking lot.

Sears owns the two buildings. One was the main department store, a low slung, cinder block structure with no windows, built in 1961. Next door is a smaller building, the Sears automotive shop. Both have been empty for three years, part of a series of 72 closures Sears enacted across the country in 2018.

The water leak that occurred on Sunday came from the automotive shop when its fire line froze. It's a private line that stretches between the two Sears buildings, and it has no internal valving, meaning there's no way to just shut off the part of the system with the leak, said Billings Public Works director Debi Meling.

City crews had to shut off water at the source on the other end of the block.

"It's a big problem when they don't have internal valving," Meling said.