Buzz! Students battle it out for title of best Apsaalooke Language Speaker

How do you say, “Thank you, may your day be good?”

“Aho, Diish Baapaa Itchi.”

Correct!

The Intertribal Language Summit came to Montana State University Billings with an Apsaalooke Language Bowl for elementary, middle and high school students on Wednesday.

The students were given words or phrases in English, which they had to translate into Apsaalooke. They were given buzzers, Jeopardy! style. They would then duke it out over the course of five minutes with the winner answering the most questions in that time. Tribal elders who speak the language served as judges.

Around 30 students vied for the title of best speaker and the competition was fierce with a few going on runs of three or four correct questions in a row, while also flexing their buzzing skills.

A sense of pride emanated from the 150 attendees that came to Petro Theatre at MSUB. Parents, friends and family members clapped and cheered the kids on.

Despite the competitive setting, the real goal of the event was not to win, but to celebrate the Apsaalooke Crow language. It's a language that has dwindled in the number of speakers, but is now making a comeback through programs like the language bowl.

“The elders are worried,” said Shelby Stewart, 15, of Hardin High School. “Our parents weren’t taught the language and so we speak English with them instead of Crow. It’s cool to do this and it gives you the drive to learn.”

The decline of indigenous languages dates back to the 19th and 20th centuries when the expanding United States systematically tried to eradicate indigenous culture and assimilate the people into their society.

One of the ways this was undertaken was through a system of boarding schools, such as Carlisle Indian Industrial School. These schools tried to eradicate the indigenous languages from the children attending through emotional and physical abuse. Many of the children who attended boarding schools stopped speaking their languages altogether, and prompted the dwindling of speakers, which carries on today.

Montana enacted the Class 7 system within its schools as a way to energize the indigenous cultural resurgence. By starting in schools it gets students excited about their culture.

Class 7 Indigenous language and cultural specialist licenses is a certificate that Montana public schools can earn which grants indigenous language and cultural experts to teach grades K-12.

The language bowl is part of a three-day Intertribal Language Summit that is open to Class 7 schools within the state. Aimed at creating solidarity and pride the summit will be capped off by a visit from Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., on Friday.

In Class 7 schools with installed language and cultural programs, protective factors and better outcomes have emerged. School is seen no longer as a chore, but a way to build pride in the students themselves and their community.

“Language is identity,” said Class 7 president Mike Geboe. “We have seen students perform at higher levels when they practice their language. We have also seen their self-esteem increase, lower dropout rates, higher graduation rates and more positive and happy students.”