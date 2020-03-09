C.M. Russell Museum postpones annual art exhibition and sale

Montana's highest grossing art exhibition and sale of the year is postponed, out of concern for the spread of coronavirus.

The C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls announced Monday that its annual Russell Exhibition and Sale, originally scheduled for March 19 - 21, will take place at a later date to be determined.

"We take this decision very seriously," said Tom Figarelle, executive director of the C.M. Russell Museum, in a press release. "Given the potential and likely spread of the coronavirus at The Russell events, we feel postponement is in the best interest of the Great Falls community and our patrons, staff, volunteers and partners," Figarelle said.

In Montana, there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19, referred to as coronavirus, but the spread of the disease on a global scale has caused the cancellation of several events in the U.S. that attract international audiences, including the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

