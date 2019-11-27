{{featured_button_text}}
November

Nov. 29

• Native American Heritage Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Nov. 30

• Billings Symphony’s Nutcracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center

December

Dec. 1

• Billings Symphony’s Nutcracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center

Dec. 3

• Noon YAM Yoga Flow at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Dec. 5

• High Noon Lectures: Returning to Vietnam (Short Film) at noon, Western Heritage Center

Dec. 6

• Funky Bunch Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 6

• Winterfair at the Yellowstone, 5-9 p.m., Art Museum

Dec. 7

• Yoga at the YAM, 9-10 a.m.

Dec. 7

• Fused Glass Winter Lantern with Dione Roberts, , (two classes) 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Dec. 14

• Studio Second Saturday “101 things,” 10 a.m. to noon, at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Dec. 15

• Art and a Story, 10:30-11 a.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Dec. 19

High Noon Lectures: Returning to Vietnam (Short Film) at noon, Western Heritage Center

Dec. 20

• The Art of Memory, 10:30 to noon, at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Dec. 6-8 & 13-15

• A Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday matinees, 2 p.m., NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 8

• Kenny G: The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2019, 7:30 p.m., at First Interstate Arena

Dec. 21

• Celtic Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center

Dec. 21

• Venture Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

January

Jan. 3

• Funky Bunch Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 4

• Yoga at the YAM, 9-10 a.m.

Jan.7

• Noon YAM Yoga Flow at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Jan. 10-12 & 17-19

• One Act Double Feature: No Exit & Free Birdie at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 17-19

• Building & Remodeling Expo at 10 a.m., Montana Pavilion

Jan. 18

• The Basics of Drawing with Candace Forrette, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Jan. 18

• Venture Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 19

• Art and a Story, 10:30-11 a.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Jan. 25

• Family Concert: Flat Stanley, noon, at the Lincoln Center

Jan. 31

• An Evening with Sherlock Holmes presents a unique evening of mystery. Three plays: The Adventure of the Noble Bachelor; The Milverton Adventure; The Disappearance of Adam at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees, 2 p.m.

February

Feb. 2

• An Evening with Sherlock Holmes presents a unique evening of mystery. Three plays: The Adventure of the Noble Bachelor; The Milverton Adventure; The Disappearance of Adam at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees, 2 p.m.

Feb. 7

• Funky Bunch Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 14

• For the Love of the Arts at MoAv Coffee 6:30, at MoAv Coffee, 2501 Montana Ave.

Feb. 15

• A Celebration of Mozart, 7:30 p.m., at the Lincoln Center

Feb. 15-16

• Jewelry from Silver PMC with Susan Germer at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Feb.16

• Art and a Story, 10:30-11 a.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum

Feb. 22

• Venture Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

