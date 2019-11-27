November
Nov. 29
• Native American Heritage Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Nov. 30
• Billings Symphony’s Nutcracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center
December
Dec. 1
• Billings Symphony’s Nutcracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center
Dec. 3
• Noon YAM Yoga Flow at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Dec. 5
• High Noon Lectures: Returning to Vietnam (Short Film) at noon, Western Heritage Center
Dec. 6
• Funky Bunch Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 6
• Winterfair at the Yellowstone, 5-9 p.m., Art Museum
Dec. 7
• Yoga at the YAM, 9-10 a.m.
Dec. 7
• Fused Glass Winter Lantern with Dione Roberts, , (two classes) 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Dec. 14
• Studio Second Saturday “101 things,” 10 a.m. to noon, at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Dec. 15
• Art and a Story, 10:30-11 a.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Dec. 19
High Noon Lectures: Returning to Vietnam (Short Film) at noon, Western Heritage Center
Dec. 20
• The Art of Memory, 10:30 to noon, at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Dec. 6-8 & 13-15
• A Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday matinees, 2 p.m., NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 8
• Kenny G: The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour 2019, 7:30 p.m., at First Interstate Arena
Dec. 21
• Celtic Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center
Dec. 21
• Venture Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
January
Jan. 3
• Funky Bunch Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 4
• Yoga at the YAM, 9-10 a.m.
Jan.7
• Noon YAM Yoga Flow at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Jan. 10-12 & 17-19
• One Act Double Feature: No Exit & Free Birdie at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 17-19
• Building & Remodeling Expo at 10 a.m., Montana Pavilion
Jan. 18
• The Basics of Drawing with Candace Forrette, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Jan. 18
• Venture Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 19
• Art and a Story, 10:30-11 a.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Jan. 25
• Family Concert: Flat Stanley, noon, at the Lincoln Center
Jan. 31
• An Evening with Sherlock Holmes presents a unique evening of mystery. Three plays: The Adventure of the Noble Bachelor; The Milverton Adventure; The Disappearance of Adam at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees, 2 p.m.
February
Feb. 2
• An Evening with Sherlock Holmes presents a unique evening of mystery. Three plays: The Adventure of the Noble Bachelor; The Milverton Adventure; The Disappearance of Adam at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees, 2 p.m.
Feb. 7
• Funky Bunch Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 14
• For the Love of the Arts at MoAv Coffee 6:30, at MoAv Coffee, 2501 Montana Ave.
Feb. 15
• A Celebration of Mozart, 7:30 p.m., at the Lincoln Center
Feb. 15-16
• Jewelry from Silver PMC with Susan Germer at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Feb.16
• Art and a Story, 10:30-11 a.m., at the Yellowstone Art Museum
Feb. 22
• Venture Improv at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts