'California’s Forgotten Children' film screening, discussion planned

Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, the Native American Development Corporation and the InterTribal Indian Club at MSU-Billings will host a screening of the film “California’s Forgotten Children,’’ a documentary about child sex trafficking and exploitation in California, at Petro Theatre on Thursday.

The event is intended to raise awareness and encourage public dialog about the human trafficking industry and how to create change.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The screening will begin at 6:45 p.m. and a panel discussion will take place after the film.

The conversations will raise awareness on the prevalence of human trafficking in our communities, inspire education to increase advocacy, assess tools to combat exploitation and abuse and empower community members to mobilize change, according to a press release from organizers.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0