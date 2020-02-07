'California’s Forgotten Children' film screening, discussion planned

'California’s Forgotten Children' film screening, discussion planned

Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, the Native American Development Corporation and the InterTribal Indian Club at MSU-Billings will host a screening of the film “California’s Forgotten Children,’’ a documentary about child sex trafficking and exploitation in California, at Petro Theatre on Thursday.

The event is intended to raise awareness and encourage public dialog about the human trafficking industry and how to create change.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The screening will begin at 6:45 p.m. and a panel discussion will take place after the film.

The conversations will raise awareness on the prevalence of human trafficking in our communities, inspire education to increase advocacy, assess tools to combat exploitation and abuse and empower community members to mobilize change, according to a press release from organizers.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

