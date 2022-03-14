‘Call for Kids’ Mediathon raises $117K for pediatrics at St. Vincent Healthcare

Thanks to the overwhelming support of the community, St. Vincent Healthcare associates and providers, and generous sponsors, more than $117,000 was raised through the 8th annual St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation's Call for Kids Mediathon on Cat Country 102.9 and Q2 News. This was the largest total of funds raised in the eight years of the campaign.

Funds raised benefit St. Vincent Children’s Healthcare services, including the region’s first Pediatric Intensive Care Unit staffed 24/7 by Pediatric Intensivists and the only Pediatric Surgery program serving eastern Montana, northern Wyoming and the western Dakotas.

“Gifts received through our Call for Kids Mediathon help make it possible for St. Vincent Healthcare to provide our pediatric patients with a continuum of care that is unparalleled in our region,” said St. Vincent Foundation Executive Director, Tyler Wiltgen. “Philanthropic support for our pediatric programs is making a difference in the lives of our most vulnerable patients and their families, and is one way in which we fulfill our mission.”

Donations may still be made by visiting svhkids.org, or by texting KIDS to 32037.

