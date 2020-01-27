Students will have their wits ready for Eastern Montana's high school speech and debate competition in Billings on Feb. 14 and 15.
Now, the competition's organizers are looking for judges to decide exactly who is the most persuasive.
The Montana National Qualifier Tournament needs about 170 judges on Feb. 14, and still needs more than 100 for the early rounds on Feb. 15 before the field of students narrows down.
“It just seems like the number of judges has gone down in recent years,” said West High librarian Hayley Botnen, who helps organize the competition.
There are no qualifications required for judging, but there are training sessions available. The process of judging is simple enough; a winning team is selected in head-to-head debates depending on whose argument is most convincing. Speeches are presented in groups of about six and then ranked by judges.
The Billings competition hosts the eastern half of the state and serves as a qualifier for a national speech and debate competition. About 300 kids are expected to attend.
An online sign up form is available at bit.ly/NatQuals20. The form has contact information for Botnen and other organizers to help answer any questions.