Calls for transparency and trust, Yellowstone County commissioners get an earful about Metra at public hearing

"That should come long before the RFP," Ostlund said, referring to the next step in the process that would bring in bids for management services. "We've had the cart before the horse in this entire process."

Both Pitman and Jones shot down the idea, arguing that drawing out the process further would only create more dissension and keep Metra employees in limbo as they waited to learn about their future.

Jones has also said that it's the commissioners' responsibility to make the management decision, that it's not a decision to be laid on a third party.

However, much of the public comment at Tuesday's meeting was a call for commissioners to slow down the process and bring in a third party that wasn't invested in the outcome of the management debate.

"Yes, you're going to make the final decision," Leslie Glen told the commissioners. "But there needs to be a comparison and we want to see."

Glen and her husband Bryce own Rocky Mountain Compost, which has long provided mulch and other materials for ag events at the Metra.

"My worry is the process, the lack of transparency," she said.