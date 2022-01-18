Calls for transparency and trust, Yellowstone County commissioners get an earful about Metra at public hearing

Yellowstone County Commissioners have formally called for companies wishing to take over management at MetraPark to submit their qualifications, the next step in the county's exploration of privatizing management there.
The 2-1 vote followed a 2-hour public hearing in a meeting that drew nearly 100 people on Tuesday morning. County residents who spoke voiced their concerns, posed their questions, stated their opposition and expressed their support for privatizing management at the county's events complex.
Commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman voted to move forward with the request for qualifications with Commissioner John Ostlund opposing. The 2-1 split on the commission has largely been a dispute over process.
Jones and Pitman have argued the best information for making the decision will come from the proposals returned in the request for qualifications and from an independent study of current management at MetraPark.
"I have not made up my mind," Jones told those gathered at the meeting. "I'm set to keep this wheel moving."
Ostlund has argued the county needs a third party to come in and study the benefits and drawbacks of both privatization and public management. That third party study would then offer recommendations to the commissioners on which direction would be the best fit for Metra.
"That should come long before the RFP," Ostlund said, referring to the next step in the process that would bring in bids for management services. "We've had the cart before the horse in this entire process."
Both Pitman and Jones shot down the idea, arguing that drawing out the process further would only create more dissension and keep Metra employees in limbo as they waited to learn about their future.
Jones has also said that it's the commissioners' responsibility to make the management decision, that it's not a decision to be laid on a third party.
However, much of the public comment at Tuesday's meeting was a call for commissioners to slow down the process and bring in a third party that wasn't invested in the outcome of the management debate.
"Yes, you're going to make the final decision," Leslie Glen told the commissioners. "But there needs to be a comparison and we want to see."
Glen and her husband Bryce own Rocky Mountain Compost, which has long provided mulch and other materials for ag events at the Metra.
"My worry is the process, the lack of transparency," she said.
Most comments reflected concerns that dealt more with the process of investigating privatization than privatization itself. Still, a handful in the room expressed their desire to see the county go ahead and move toward privatizing.
Shelli Mann, general manager of Boothill Inn & Suites, which sits across the street from Metra, told commissioners if the events complex was going to be competitive in the future it needed to improve its operations.
"It's not how well we've done," she said. "It's how much better can we do."
She urged commissioners to move forward. That sentiment was echoed by George Maragos, who manages the Northern Hotel downtown.
"Privatization works," he said.
Dave Kelsey, who serves on the board for the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) and Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, told commissioners the way the management debate has played out so far has hurt their credibility.
He then told them to bring in a third party, saying that while the commissioners might be qualified in many areas, they aren't experts on event center operations.
"You need to get as much (information) as you can," he told them.
So far, the only group to court Yellowstone County is Oak View Group, a venue management and event programming company based in Los Angeles. OVG was in town last week meeting with organizations that regularly use facilities at MetraPark — like the Chase Hawks rodeo folks and the NILE — and pitching them on the idea of OVG managing the facilities.
Last year, the county signed a five-year contract with OVG to book shows for MetraPark, something which has also become a point of contention. OVG, only months into the contract, Jones noted, has yet to book any shows for Metra.
Through an acquisition, OVG became the management company for the two facilities Jones explored last fall in Casper, Wyoming, and Nampa, Idaho, when he was investigating the merits of privatization. Jones pointed out that the company that managed the two facilities at the time of his visit had not yet been purchased by OVG.
Still, the fact that OVG is essentially the only company that the county has dealt with when it comes to privatization has left many watching the process uncomfortable, Kelsey said.
"That doesn't look right," he told the commissioners.
Jones proposed the exploration of privatizing management at MetraPark at a commissioners meeting in November, a move that caught many in the community off guard.
In the months since, Jones has been the target of a recall effort and both he and Pitman have been accused of working behind closed doors to arrange the deal on privatization, accusations both strenuously deny.
Rick Hamilton, interim general manager and the in-coming president of the NILE told commissioners that the size of the group at Tuesday's meeting and the tenor of many of the comments spoke to the biggest issue.
"That tells me there's a transparency issue and a trust issue," he said.
The NILE is one of Metra's largest users and has held events there for five decades. He expressed frustration that neither the county nor Metra representatives has reached out to the NILE to seek feedback on what the organization might need or want to see in a newly designed MetraPark.
The county is currently two years into a master plan process meant to reimagine Metra for the next half century.
"We've been left out of the whole conversation," Hamilton said.
Jim Reno, a past county commissioner, attended the meeting and stressed the importance of MetraPark serving the community as a public facility.
He expressed concern that a private management group would squeeze out the community-use and public-service nature of MetraPark, noting that he had arrived to Tuesday's meeting after driving through the Metra parking lot to pick up free at-home COVID test being supplied by RiverStone Health, the county's public health administrator.
"I don't think Metra made any money," he quipped.
Jones said many of the details regarding how operations would work under private management would be worked out in contract negotiations with whichever group bid to take on running MetraPark.