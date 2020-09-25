Camper catches fire in downtown Billings lot

A camper caught fire in a car lot in downtown Billings Friday, damaging a trailer and several vehicles parked around it.
Two Billings Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle fire at Auto Acres at First Avenue North a little before 4 p.m., and had the fire extinguished within half an hour. The fire still managed to completely gut the camper.
“Nobody was injured, and so we’re just waiting on the fire marshal to come and investigate,” said Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther.
Plumes of smoke over Billings have been ubiquitous over the past several weeks with the spread of wildfires during the tail-end of wildfire season. As recently as Tuesday, fires broke out along I-90 outside of Lockwood.
Ed Bownes, a mechanic for Auto Acres, was under the hood of a Chrysler just yards away from the trailer when he said he smelled the smoke.
“I have no idea how it caught fire. … It wasn’t an explosion or anything. There was nothing plugged in or turned on inside the trailer,” he said.
Heat from the fire ate through part of a camper and caused the rear window of a minivan to explode. Several other sedans and SUVS parked around the camper were also damaged and covered with ash and grime.
According to Bownes, none of the vehicles damaged in the fire belonged to any customers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.