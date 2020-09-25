 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camper catches fire in downtown Billings lot
top story

Camper catches fire in downtown Billings lot

{{featured_button_text}}
Auto Acres fire

The remains of a recreational vehicle at the scene of a fire which damaged multiple vehicles at Auto Acres in Billings on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

A camper caught fire in a car lot in downtown Billings Friday, damaging a trailer and several vehicles parked around it.

Two Billings Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle fire at Auto Acres at First Avenue North a little before 4 p.m., and had the fire extinguished within half an hour. The fire still managed to completely gut the camper.

Auto Acres fire

Members of the Billings Fire Department work at the scene of a fire which destroyed a recreational vehicle and damaged multiple other vehicles at Auto Acres in Billings on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

“Nobody was injured, and so we’re just waiting on the fire marshal to come and investigate,” said Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther.

Plumes of smoke over Billings have been ubiquitous over the past several weeks with the spread of wildfires during the tail-end of wildfire season. As recently as Tuesday, fires broke out along I-90 outside of Lockwood.

Auto Acres fire

Members of the Billings Fire Department work at the scene of a fire which destroyed a recreational vehicle and damaged multiple other vehicles at Auto Acres in Billings on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Ed Bownes, a mechanic for Auto Acres, was under the hood of a Chrysler just yards away from the trailer when he said he smelled the smoke.

“I have no idea how it caught fire. … It wasn’t an explosion or anything. There was nothing plugged in or turned on inside the trailer,” he said.

Heat from the fire ate through part of a camper and caused the rear window of a minivan to explode. Several other sedans and SUVS parked around the camper were also damaged and covered with ash and grime.

According to Bownes, none of the vehicles damaged in the fire belonged to any customers.

Auto Acres fire

Members of the Billings Fire Department work at the scene of a fire which destroyed a recreational vehicle and damaged multiple other vehicles at Auto Acres in Billings on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News