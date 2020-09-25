Camper catches fire in downtown Billings lot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A camper caught fire in a car lot in downtown Billings Friday, damaging a trailer and several vehicles parked around it.

Two Billings Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle fire at Auto Acres at First Avenue North a little before 4 p.m., and had the fire extinguished within half an hour. The fire still managed to completely gut the camper.

“Nobody was injured, and so we’re just waiting on the fire marshal to come and investigate,” said Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther.

Plumes of smoke over Billings have been ubiquitous over the past several weeks with the spread of wildfires during the tail-end of wildfire season. As recently as Tuesday, fires broke out along I-90 outside of Lockwood.

Ed Bownes, a mechanic for Auto Acres, was under the hood of a Chrysler just yards away from the trailer when he said he smelled the smoke.

“I have no idea how it caught fire. … It wasn’t an explosion or anything. There was nothing plugged in or turned on inside the trailer,” he said.