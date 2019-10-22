A camper trailer caught fire early Tuesday morning in an area off Blue Creek Road.
An exact location for the fire was unavailable, but the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Cortez estimated the fire was near the 2400 block of Blue Creek Road. That would place it east of the Blue Creek fire station.
Cortez said the fire was reported sometime around 4:40 a.m. and that the first responders to arrive on scene saw both smoke and flames. Asked if anyone was injured, Cortez referred questions to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
The fire was extinguished at about 6 a.m., the fire chief said.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office did not provide more information on the fire Tuesday. By 9 a.m. a sheriff's office vehicle was still visible at the scene of the fire.