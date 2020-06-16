Campground, rail link with downtown, sports stadium, amphitheater all considered for MetraPark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The draft master plan for a newly redeveloped and updated MetraPark outlines three possible ways forward for the county, and envisions amenities like a new amphitheater, better parking and a train that would take visitors from downtown to the fairgrounds.

The plans were unveiled on Monday to various groups in Yellowstone County, including the county commissioners and MetraPark staff, and were presented by consultant Charlie Smith out of Knoxville, Tennessee. Smith has worked with the county on various projects since 1992.

Designing and redeveloping fairgrounds and expo parks is his area of expertise, and his three different options for MetraPark all included plans to build a new entryway into the MetraPark complex, to beautify its appearance along Main Street and to improve the intersection at First Avenue North.

That intersection is one of the busiest in the state, Smith said, "and quite possibly the ugliest."

He called that stretch of Main the park's front door and front yard. It needs to be appealing and reflect well on the community, he said.

The plans are still preliminary and include dozens of options that would ultimately have to be narrowed down, Smith said. But he estimated the plans could cost upwards of $60 million or $70 million.