Campground, rail link with downtown, sports stadium, amphitheater all considered for MetraPark

The draft master plan for a newly redeveloped and updated MetraPark outlines three possible ways forward for the county, and envisions amenities like a new amphitheater, better parking and a train that would take visitors from downtown to the fairgrounds.
The plans were unveiled on Monday to various groups in Yellowstone County, including the county commissioners and MetraPark staff, and were presented by consultant Charlie Smith out of Knoxville, Tennessee. Smith has worked with the county on various projects since 1992.
Designing and redeveloping fairgrounds and expo parks is his area of expertise, and his three different options for MetraPark all included plans to build a new entryway into the MetraPark complex, to beautify its appearance along Main Street and to improve the intersection at First Avenue North.
That intersection is one of the busiest in the state, Smith said, "and quite possibly the ugliest."
He called that stretch of Main the park's front door and front yard. It needs to be appealing and reflect well on the community, he said.
The plans are still preliminary and include dozens of options that would ultimately have to be narrowed down, Smith said. But he estimated the plans could cost upwards of $60 million or $70 million.
It'll all depend on what the community wants, he said.
The master plan's Option A calls for a new, smaller indoor arena that could accommodate everything from small concerts to ice hockey; a new amphitheater for live shows and performances; and new development across Main Street that would include a new hotel and restaurant with a pedestrian bridge to connect it to the fairgrounds.
Option B replaces the new, smaller arena from Option A with a new grandstand and outdoor arena for rodeos and monster truck or tractor pull-type shows. Instead of the amphitheater outlined in Option A, Option B includes a sports stadium that could be used for high school football and track and field events. That option would require a partnership with School District 2.
Option C is a combination of the first two plans and includes the indoor arena and plans for a sports stadium that could also be converted into a type of amphitheater.
In all the plans, Smith included a walking pedestrian mall that would make MetraPark more accessible from its north to south ends. It clears out the food shacks used during MontanaFair and would replace them with a newly constructed food court. It also included space for an RV park.
Steve Arveschoug, director of Big Sky Economic Development, liked the plans for an RV park as it could create a way to bring in KOA, the national campground company that started in Billings and has its national headquarters here.
He also praised the way the master plan connects MetraPark to areas outside its traditional boundaries, pointing specifically to the proposed hotel and restaurant development across the street.
Smith's dream is to make use of the old train tracks that run along from downtown to MetraPark between Fourth and Sixth avenues north. He envisions it as a short commuter train that would allow visitors to park, shop and eat downtown and then ride to their show at MetraPark.
