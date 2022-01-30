Can this wonky acronym (and the funding model behind it) fix Montana’s mental health care system?

When it comes to fixing Montana’s behavioral health care system, policy experts often say there is no silver bullet. The next best option, though, may be a jargon-filled phrase that has many stakeholders sounding hopeful: Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, or CCBHCs, a Medicaid program and funding mechanism designed to make essential mental health and substance use treatments accessible to communities in need.

That clinical model is under consideration as part of an ongoing legislative study of the state’s adult mental health care system by the Children, Families, Health and Human Services interim committee. Supporters of the CCBHC model say it could be a boon to Montana’s currently strained and underfunded system for treating mental health and substance use disorders — if it gains traction with state lawmakers and Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration.

Speaking to lawmakers on Friday, Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier signaled a degree of open-mindedness about the model.