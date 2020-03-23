Canceled fundraising events leave Billings nonprofits scrambling

“If there’s a lockdown of the community, we don’t know what will happen,” Olson said. “We’re trying to make sure our helpline number is even more available than normal.”

Big Sky Senior Services, which charges seniors on a sliding scale for certain services, has now had to slash most of its "non-essential" in-person services in attempt to limit seniors' exposure to COVID-19.

Extra cautions have been taken with essential services, like grocery deliveries; daily mediation reminders; and personal bathing care, like volunteers wearing personal protective gear.

In-person visits with seniors have been halted. Instead, "friend volunteers" have been asked to make phone calls with home bound seniors who may be experiencing anxiety or loneliness during the pandemic.

Armstrong isn’t so sure the Big Sky Senior Services can handle more than six months without the funds from the event or income normally generated from its regular services, while still paying her 30 employees who are now working remotely.

The organization does have savings and reserves to tap into, she said.

Disaster and relief loans have been offered to small business and local nonprofits, and there are some foundations now offering aid to nonprofits.