Canceled fundraising events leave Billings nonprofits scrambling

Denise Armstrong and other organizers at Big Sky Senior Services began planning for their April fundraising event in October.
On Tuesday, the organization canceled Dancing with the Big Sky Stars, its largest fundraising event of the year. It joined countless other events in Billings that have been postponed or canceled since COVID-19 cases began appearing in Montana.
For many nonprofits in Billings who rely on the spring season for big fundraising events, the pandemic has thrown a wrench in their abilities to raise funds.
Big Sky Senior Services’ event typically raises about 20% of the organization's yearly operational budget, executive director Denise Armstrong said. Now, the nonprofit must consider its next steps while tallying lost deposits and venue and promotional costs, as well as lost future revenue.
Many nonprofits have chosen to postpone fundraising events for a later date with the hope the pandemic's severity lessens, but many are in a limbo as venues close down and group gatherings of more than 10 are discouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Yellowstone County declared a state of emergency on Monday. County health officials mandated hundreds of closures, from bars, pubs, wineries and casinos to gyms and churches. Restaurants are limited to deliveries and take-out.
“It’s put a strain on us,” Habitat for Humanity executive director Jim Woolyhand said. The Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley BASHH event, which had been scheduled for March 28, was postponed.
“It’s our largest fundraiser,” he said. “We gross about $80,000.”
Woolyhand said even without the fundraiser Habitat for Humanity will be able to fund operations for the year, but the financial burden may hamper the ability to build new homes. The West End ReStore remains open.
Armstrong and her team considered postponing their event, but they struggled to find an alternative place to hold the dance competition, which pairs local celebrities with dance instructors to perform dances.
“We looked at it from all avenues, with creative thinking, and there’s no way to make it happen,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong considered virtually hosting the fundraiser; some other groups have seen the internet as a viable option to make up lost dollars.
That's how an animal shelter in Hardin, Freckles and Tomcat Rescue, is attempting to cope with the closures. Local artists will draw pictures of pets for $15. Proceeds will go to the shelter.
“We’re having so much fun with it,” said shelter director Eshan King.
Other nonprofits that haven’t canceled events outright are waiting to reschedule without a clear idea when public health officials may lift restrictions on social gatherings.
Rich Lutton, executive director at Eagle Mount, said he has been scrambling to get the March Meltdown event rescheduled. The event was planned as a concert at the Pub Station in downtown Billings featuring music by Journey. Lutton is eyeing rescheduling for a date in May, but he's been hesitant to commit. He's already worried about events scheduled in mid-May.
The YWCA postponed its Billings’ Salute Celebration and Awards event until June 12, which honors women in the community.
“We operate on a fiscal year that ends on June 30,” executive director Merry Lee Olson said. “If this event doesn’t happen in June we’ll have a big dividend on our bottom line. It’ll be difficult to have two events next fiscal year, and it puts us in a tight spot.”
As Billings’ nonprofits look to later dates to make up much-needed funding, many have begun to work overtime to serve Billings’ vulnerable populations.
The YWCA has worked to offer its services remotely and is bracing for increased need from the community. The YWCA provides women and children with transitional housing and helps victims of domestic or sexual violence.
“If there’s a lockdown of the community, we don’t know what will happen,” Olson said. “We’re trying to make sure our helpline number is even more available than normal.”
Big Sky Senior Services, which charges seniors on a sliding scale for certain services, has now had to slash most of its "non-essential" in-person services in attempt to limit seniors' exposure to COVID-19.
Extra cautions have been taken with essential services, like grocery deliveries; daily mediation reminders; and personal bathing care, like volunteers wearing personal protective gear.
In-person visits with seniors have been halted. Instead, "friend volunteers" have been asked to make phone calls with home bound seniors who may be experiencing anxiety or loneliness during the pandemic.
Armstrong isn’t so sure the Big Sky Senior Services can handle more than six months without the funds from the event or income normally generated from its regular services, while still paying her 30 employees who are now working remotely.
The organization does have savings and reserves to tap into, she said.
Disaster and relief loans have been offered to small business and local nonprofits, and there are some foundations now offering aid to nonprofits.
A large trust based in Minnesota, the Otto Bremer Trust, created a new $50 million fund last week to help nonprofits and organizations with emergency funding loans and credit lines for Montana, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“If the (COVID-19 closure) extends into more than two weeks, we’re going to have to apply for emergency funding,” she said.