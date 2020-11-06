 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canyon Creek School goes online-only due to COVID-19
editor's pick alert top story

Canyon Creek School goes online-only due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Canyon Creek School has joined an increasing number of schools being pushed into temporary online-learning because of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines, especially among school staff.

The temporary closure was announced late Thursday evening on the Canyon Creek School District's Facebook page. 

The closure will take effect Friday and go through Nov. 29, the school's superintendent Brent Lipp said in the Facebook post.

"Canyon Creek currently has a shortage of staff that does not allow for us to continue with in-person learning. We must keep the remainder of our staff safe and healthy in order to keep online instruction going for the remainder of the month," the post reads.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Online learning will begin on Monday.

"Canyon Creek understands the difficulties this brings to families and the complex impact this has on all of us."

Schools across the state have been challenged as the novel coronavirus spreads through communities at an unprecedented rate and more staff and students have been affected by positive cases and quarantines.

Laurel schools to have some elementary students go online-only

In Laurel, some first-graders at West Elementary and third- and fourth-graders at Graff Elementary began a two-week stint of online-only learning on Monday.

Yellowstone County has more than 3,000 active COVID-19 cases in total. On Thursday the county added 120 more positive cases. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News