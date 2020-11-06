Canyon Creek School goes online-only due to COVID-19

Canyon Creek School has joined an increasing number of schools being pushed into temporary online-learning because of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines, especially among school staff.
The temporary closure was announced late Thursday evening on the Canyon Creek School District's Facebook page.
The closure will take effect Friday and go through Nov. 29, the school's superintendent Brent Lipp said in the Facebook post.
"Canyon Creek currently has a shortage of staff that does not allow for us to continue with in-person learning. We must keep the remainder of our staff safe and healthy in order to keep online instruction going for the remainder of the month," the post reads.
Support Local Journalism
Online learning will begin on Monday.
"Canyon Creek understands the difficulties this brings to families and the complex impact this has on all of us."
Schools across the state have been challenged as the novel coronavirus spreads through communities at an unprecedented rate and more staff and students have been affected by positive cases and quarantines.
In Laurel, some first-graders at West Elementary and third- and fourth-graders at Graff Elementary began a two-week stint of online-only learning on Monday.
Yellowstone County has more than 3,000 active COVID-19 cases in total. On Thursday the county added 120 more positive cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.