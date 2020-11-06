Canyon Creek School goes online-only due to COVID-19

Canyon Creek School has joined an increasing number of schools being pushed into temporary online-learning because of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines, especially among school staff.

The temporary closure was announced late Thursday evening on the Canyon Creek School District's Facebook page.

The closure will take effect Friday and go through Nov. 29, the school's superintendent Brent Lipp said in the Facebook post.

"Canyon Creek currently has a shortage of staff that does not allow for us to continue with in-person learning. We must keep the remainder of our staff safe and healthy in order to keep online instruction going for the remainder of the month," the post reads.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Online learning will begin on Monday.

"Canyon Creek understands the difficulties this brings to families and the complex impact this has on all of us."