Car crashes into gas pumps in Billings Heights

Police believe a brake issue may have caused a man to veer off Main Street in his car and crash into multiple gas pumps Monday afternoon at a Holiday Gas Station in the Heights.
The 18-year-old driver was the only person in the car that crashed. He was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, but he appeared to be alert after the crash, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Pat Curry.
The crash happened at about 1:40 p.m.
Curry said the driver was on his way to work and driving southbound on Main Street when his brakes may have stopped working.
Near the Holiday gas station at 1020 Main St. the car went off the road and over a sidewalk between a utility pole and a Crown Plaza sign, taking out multiple flags planted in the grass advertising for the nearby H&R Block location.
The car then crossed Josephine Drive and hopped another curb before entering the gas station parking lot, after which it crashed through pumps 1 and 2 and then hit pumps 9 and 10 and came to a stop.
No one was pumping gas at the time of the crash, Curry said.
The gas leak from the crash did not appear to be extensive, but Curry said the gas station would not be selling gas for the time being and that the pumps had been turned off. The convenience store remained open for business, he said.
The Billings Fire Department arrived after the crash and positioned a fire engine to block one of the parking lot entrances before they began spraying the crash site down with foam.
Alcohol and drugs were not suspected as factors in the crash, Curry said.
American Medical Response also responded to the crash.
