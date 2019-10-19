{{featured_button_text}}
High Sierra crash

People look around the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday at the intersection of High Sierra Boulevard and Sierra Granda Boulevard near Skyview High School.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

A silver pickup drove into a home in Billings’ Heights after it ran a stop sign.

A silver Chevrolet Avalanche pickup ran a stop sign as it was traveling west on Sierra Granda Boulevard when it hit a white Chevy Silverado pickup traveling south on High Sierra Boulevard.

The Avalanche then turned right to a home on Sierra Granda Boulevard, pushing a Subaru Outback parked in the driveway into the front of the house, according to Billings police officer Brad Mansur. The crash occurred around 2 p.m.

The female drivers of both vehicles were not injured in the crash, Mansur said.

Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene.

