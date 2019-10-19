A silver pickup drove into a home in Billings’ Heights after it ran a stop sign.
A silver Chevrolet Avalanche pickup ran a stop sign as it was traveling west on Sierra Granda Boulevard when it hit a white Chevy Silverado pickup traveling south on High Sierra Boulevard.
The Avalanche then turned right to a home on Sierra Granda Boulevard, pushing a Subaru Outback parked in the driveway into the front of the house, according to Billings police officer Brad Mansur. The crash occurred around 2 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The female drivers of both vehicles were not injured in the crash, Mansur said.
Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene.