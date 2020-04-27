Car crashes into house in central Billings

×
Billings Police are asking motorists to avoid the 1300 block of St. Johns Avenue this afternoon after a car crashed into a home on the street at 2:20 p.m. Monday.
The car was driven by an 18-year-old and he wasn't injured in the wreck, according a Billings Police Department statement on Twitter. No one in the home was injured.
Officers are investigating the accident.
"Speed and intoxication may be factors," the statement said.
Rob Rogers
City and County Government Reporter
City and county government reporter for the Billings Gazette.
