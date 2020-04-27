You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Car crashes into house in central Billings
editor's pick alert featured

Car crashes into house in central Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
Car house crash

Billings police and fire look over the scene after an 18 year old man lost control of her car and crashed into 1133 St. Johns Avenue on Monday. A Billings PD tweet noted "Speed and intoxication may be factors."

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings Police are asking motorists to avoid the 1300 block of St. Johns Avenue this afternoon after a car crashed into a home on the street at 2:20 p.m. Monday.

The car was driven by an 18-year-old and he wasn't injured in the wreck, according a Billings Police Department statement on Twitter. No one in the home was injured. 

Officers are investigating the accident. 

"Speed and intoxication may be factors," the statement said. 

0
1
2
4
26

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News