Worker hit by car

Construction crew members talk to a Billings Police officer after a worker was struck by a car that left the scene at Monad Road and Daniel Street on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. There is currently a water and sewer line installation project underway, and will be followed by a street widening and stoplight project in the intersection.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Billings Police Department responded to the West End around noon Tuesday after they were told a construction worker was struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident. 

The construction worker was awake and breathing afterward and neither the police crime scene van nor the crash investigation team were activated, said BPD Sgt. Harley Cagle. 

Police responded to the intersection of Monad Road and Daniel Street where they were told the suspect vehicle was an orange Nissan that had continued southbound on Daniel Street afterward.

Police do not have a license plate number for the vehicle.

