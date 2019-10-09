Traffic was reduced to one lane on Interstate 90 East between Billings and Lockwood after a four-car pileup sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night.
The wreck backed up traffic on Interstate 90 East between the 27th Street exit south of Billings to the Lockwood exit — more than two miles. Traffic was reduced to one lane for about an hour.
A Dodge pickup started sliding on ice on the Dick Johnson Bridge near Lockwood exit 452 around 5:30 p.m. and then crashed into the bridge’s guardrail, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell said.
Three other cars, including a Chevy Camaro, crashed into each other behind the pickup as the drivers tried to avoid it.
The three occupants in the Camaro, two women and one man, were taken to a Billings hospital with minor injuries.
All cars involved sustained front-end damage, while one of them was no longer driveable.
American Medical Response, MHP and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.