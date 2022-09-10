Car plunges into canal with couple and 2 young children Saturday

A couple with two young children escaped from their sinking car after driving into the irrigation canal in the Billings Heights Saturday afternoon.

The two parents, along with an infant and a child, were in the car when it plunged up to the roofline in the canal on Independent Lane near Highway 312 at about 4:30 p.m.

After the children were out safe, one of the parents returned to the submerged car to retrieve possessions including toys and a child's blanket. After the children were taken by a relative, the two young parents stood at the roadside in wet clothes talking to law enforcement from the Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.